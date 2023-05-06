USF Women’s Golf eyes NCAA Tournament run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The USF girls’s golfing workforce has certified for the NCAA workforce event for the primary time since 2012, and whilst they’re overjoyed about breaking the drought, they know that going to the NCAA regional is a industry shuttle.

Head trainer Erika Brennan mentioned, “We’re not going down there for a participation ribbon. Our job isn’t done. The girls are hungry. We’ve got more to prove. This is a team that can do that. We’re gonna connect the dots and hopefully run it pretty deep into the tournament.”

Junior Melanie Green additionally added that “We’re not going to say, ‘Hey, we made it here!’ We’re going to do some damage.”

Last yr, Green certified as a person and was once paired with Kennesaw State’s Alizee Vidal. Fate would have it that Vidal transferred to USF this season. Reflecting on their first stumble upon enjoying in combination, Alizee commented, “I learned a lot watching her [Melanie] play. After the round, I just went to see her and said, ‘It was really nice to play with you.’ I’m really excited for what’s coming.”

Green added, “It just kinda shows you how much we all bought into this program and being a part of something a little bit bigger than ourselves.”

Green has been a pacesetter for all 3 of her seasons at USF, and her trainer says her self belief has change into contagious. Brennan remarked, “When she steps between the ropes, she wants to step on your metaphorical throat.”

Green admitted, “I’m not that mean. I’m not that mean,” giggling after listening to her trainer’s description of her. “There’s an aura and a persona about [Melanie] that when she gets in there, she is absolutely ready to take it low,” Brennan defined. “And she does.”

Vidal added, “We practice so hard with the coaches. We trust them. We trust the process. We are really excited for what is coming now.”

Green praised the Bulls’ certain power all through practices and tournaments, pronouncing, “I think we’re all just a bunch of really cool people that like to be around each other, and we happen to be pretty decent at golf.”

USF will start NCAA regional play at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens on Monday morning at 8:55 A.M.

