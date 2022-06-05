USFL kicker drills 61-yard field goal as new league produces a kick of 60 or more for second straight week

When you’re a USFL kicker attempting to land an NFL job sooner or later, a fast solution to get seen is to hit a discipline aim of 60 yards or extra, and surprisingly, two kickers have really completed that over the previous week.
The newest lengthy distance kick got here from Ramiz Ahmed, who drilled a 61-yard discipline aim in the course of the third quarter of Pittsburgh’s 29-18 loss to the New Jersey Generals on Friday evening. To place that in perspective, there have solely been 21 discipline objectives of 61 or extra yards in all the historical past of the NFL.
This is what Ahmed’s kick seemed like:
Though Ahmed has by no means performed in an NFL recreation, he did get a style of the league again in 2020 when he went to coaching camp with the Chicago Bears. Sadly for Ahmed although, there have been no preseason video games that 12 months, so he by no means acquired an opportunity to aim a discipline or an additional level in a game-like scenario. Ahmed was competing with Eddy Pineiro for the Bears’ kicking job, however ended up shedding out.
The opposite lengthy discipline aim within the USFL got here final week when Cole Murphy hit a 60-yard discipline aim for the Michigan Panthers. Murphy has been the most effective kickers within the USFL by the primary seven weeks of the season, hitting 7 of eight kicks, together with the 60-yarder which you could see beneath.
Murphy has been so good this season that it will not be stunning if the previous Syracuse kicker earns an invitation to an NFL coaching camp this 12 months.
The truth that the USFL has now produced two discipline objectives of no less than 60 yards is fairly loopy when you think about the actual fact there have been NINE seasons over the previous 15 years (2007-11, 2014-16, 2020) the place NFL kickers did not even mix to supply two 60-yard discipline objectives.
Kickers have been displaying off their vary over the previous 12 months although. Not solely did the USFL produce two kicks of 60 yards or extra over the previous week, however NFL kickers mixed to hit 4 discipline objectives of 60 yards or extra in the course of the 2021 season, which is probably the most 60-plus yard discipline objectives which have ever been made in a single season.
In fact, the longest NFL kick of 2021 belonged to Justin Tucker, who set the document for longest discipline aim in league historical past when he hit a 66-yard game-winner to present the Ravens a dramatic 19-17 win over the Lions again in September.
