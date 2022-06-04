Sports

USFL standings 2022: Here’s a look at how all the teams stack up in both divisions in Week 8

June 4, 2022
The rebooted USFL is off and operating, and in case you’re questioning what the standings appear like and the way the playoffs work, you’ve got come to the precise place. Every USFL crew will play 10 regular-season video games — all of them in Birmingham, Alabama — with the highest two from every division shifting on to the playoffs. The North Division and South Division title video games shall be at Three and eight p.m. ET on Saturday, June 25 in Canton, Ohio. The USFL championship recreation shall be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July Three in Canton.

You should definitely test again every week to see the up to date standings beneath, and do not miss all of CBS Sports activities’ USFL protection. We have got an in depth USFL viewer’s information with the whole season schedule, in addition to weekly energy rankings, recreation predictions, rosters for each crew and way more.

North Division

New Jersey Generals

7-1

181

136

4-0

3-1

Philadelphia Stars

4-3

176

177

2-1

2-2

Michigan Panthers

1-6

131

144

1-2

0-4

Pittsburgh Maulers

1-7

110

193

0-4

1-3

South Division

Birmingham Stallions

7-0

188

125

3-0

4-0

New Orleans Breakers

5-2

167

128

2-1

3-1

Tampa Bay Bandits

3-4

125

154

1-2

2-2

Houston Gamblers

1-6

156

177

0-3

1-3



