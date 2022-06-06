USFL standings 2022: Here’s a look at how all the teams stack up in both divisions through Week 8

The rebooted USFL is off and operating, and in case you’re questioning what the standings appear to be and the way the playoffs work, you have come to the appropriate place. Every USFL staff will play 10 regular-season video games — all of them in Birmingham, Alabama — with the highest two from every division transferring on to the playoffs. The North Division and South Division title video games shall be at Three and eight p.m. ET on Saturday, June 25 in Canton, Ohio. The USFL championship sport shall be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July Three in Canton.

North Division

New Jersey Generals 7-1 181 136 4-0 3-1 Philadelphia Stars 5-3 222 201 3-1 2-2 Michigan Panthers 1-7 155 190 1-3 0-4 Pittsburgh Maulers 1-7 110 193 0-4 1-3

South Division