USFL standings 2022: Here’s a look at how all the teams stack up in both divisions through Week 8

June 5, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
usflstandings.jpg
getty photographs

The rebooted USFL is off and operating, and in case you’re questioning what the standings appear to be and the way the playoffs work, you have come to the appropriate place. Every USFL staff will play 10 regular-season video games — all of them in Birmingham, Alabama — with the highest two from every division transferring on to the playoffs. The North Division and South Division title video games shall be at Three and eight p.m. ET on Saturday, June 25 in Canton, Ohio. The USFL championship sport shall be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July Three in Canton.

Make sure you verify again every week to see the up to date standings under, and do not miss all of CBS Sports activities’ USFL protection. We have got an in depth USFL viewer’s information with the whole season schedule, in addition to weekly energy rankings, sport predictions, rosters for each staff and far more.

North Division

New Jersey Generals

7-1

181

136

4-0

3-1

Philadelphia Stars

5-3

222

201

3-1

2-2

Michigan Panthers

1-7

155

190

1-3

0-4

Pittsburgh Maulers

1-7

110

193

0-4

1-3

South Division

Birmingham Stallions

8-0

198

134

4-0

4-0

New Orleans Breakers

5-3

176

138

2-2

3-1

Tampa Bay Bandits

4-4

138

157

2-2

2-2

Houston Gamblers

1-7

159

190

0-4

1-3



