USFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Showboats, Stars making playoff push as every team remains in division hunt

rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags The USFL’s sophomore season has been one to bear in mind thru seven weeks. Every team remains in competition for the league identify, thank you to a couple wild division races which can be coming all the way down to the general weeks of the common season. In the North Division, all 4 groups are separated via two video games. The South Division has all 4 groups separated via a recreation, with 3 groups tied for 2d position. Five of the 8 groups are over .500 with 3 weeks left.The ultimate stretch of the USFL season will separate the contenders from the pretenders, particularly since 4 groups might be competing for the league championship in a month. The Birmingham Stallions are the protecting champions and feature the most productive file, so the slightest slip up may just stay them out of the playoffs. Heading into Week 8 of the season, the USFL energy scores are wilder than ever.1. Memphis Showboats (4-3)The ultimate team to win a recreation in the league this season is only one recreation at the back of Birmingham for the South Division identify. Memphis has gained an excellent 4 video games in a row since its 0-3 get started, together with an excellent 23-20 victory over Houston to get in the thick of the playoff hunt. Cole Kelly’s 64-yard landing go to T.J. Green with 1:44 left is a contender for play of the yr so far — and the go that might get Memphis into the postseason in their first yr again in the USFL. There’s nonetheless some paintings to do for Memphis, as it faces New Orleans and Birmingham in the general two weeks (the Showboats do have the threshold in the three-way tiebreaker due to a 2-1 file in opposition to Houston and New Orleans). 2. Philadelphia Stars (4-3)Wouldn’t be the second one part of the USFL season with out the Stars making a run at a playoff berth. Philadelphia rallied in the second one part for a 37-31 victory over Pittsburgh, with Case Cookus discovering Corey Coleman for a 56-yard landing in the 3rd quarter to position the Stars up for just right. The Stars have taken the North Division lead and feature gained 3 immediately. A Week 8 showdown with Birmingham — and a rematch of ultimate season’s USFL Championship Game — may just decide the Stars’ division-title possibilities. The Stars in fact clinch the division with a win over the Stallions and losses via the Maulers and Generals. 3. Birmingham Stallions (5-2)The Stallions have the most productive file in the USFL, but are one loss clear of the outdoor taking a look in in regards to the playoff race. So is lifestyles in the South Division. Birmingham avenged an previous loss to New Orleans with a 24-20 victory to take over the South Division lead, preserving directly to the benefit in the general quarter. The Stallions have the league’s highest file and the league’s highest quarterback and Alex McGough, however have a showdown with Philadelphia in Week 8. A rematch of the USFL Championship Game may just turn into the sport of the season. The Stallions’ time table does not get any more uncomplicated, dealing with over .500 groups the ultimate of the best way. 4. Michigan Panthers (3-4)Michigan persisted its unexpected season via beating New Jersey in Week 7, as Josh Love discovered Joe Walker for a 68-yard landing to offer the Panthers the lead with 4:41 left in a 25-22 victory. The win put Michigan in 2d position in the North Division, a recreation forward of New Jersey and Pittsburgh with 3 to play.The Panthers cut up with the Generals and have the ability to separate with the Maulers in Week 9. A tricky matchup with New Orleans awaits this week. 5. Houston Gamblers (4-3)A 23-20 loss to Memphis did not lend a hand Houston’s playoff possibilities, as the Gamblers are 3rd in the three-way tiebreaker for 2d position in the South Division (regardless of having the absolute best level differential over Memphis and New Orleans). Memphis in fact will get the second one playoff spot because of having a 2-1 file in opposition to New Orleans and Houston. Houston faces Pittsburgh this week in a lure recreation with Birmingham and New Orleans final out the yr. The Gamblers permit 23.1 issues consistent with recreation, 2d absolute best in the league. There’s nonetheless paintings to do in Houston. 6. New Orleans Breakers (4-3)The USFL’s ultimate unbeaten team cannot purchase a win, as New Orleans has misplaced 3 immediately following a Week 7 loss to Michigan. New Orleans has the league’s main passer in McLeod Bethel-Thompson, the league’s main rusher in Wes Hills, and the league’s main receiver in Sage Surratt. The Breakers have the league’s highest passing offense and the highest offense in yards consistent with recreation. New Orleans could also be 3rd in scoring protection and yards allowed. This team will have to be higher than its file signifies, however averaging 13.3 issues over the past 3 video games is not going to win many contests. 7. Pittsburgh Maulers (2-5)The Maulers are falling out of the playoff image after a difficult 37-31 loss to the Stars. On the intense facet, Pittsburgh scored 31 issues after you have close out the week prior. Pittsburgh is 2 video games at the back of Philadelphia for the North Division lead, however nonetheless stay one recreation at the back of Michigan for the general playoff spot. The Maulers have to overcome the Gamblers this week to have a shot in Week 9, as they are going to play the Panthers. 8. New Jersey Generals (2-5) A four-game dropping streak has the Generals begging for a win at this level, as a repeat of the North Division identify seems to be out of achieve. New Jersey remains to be one recreation out of a playoff spot, however has to overcome Memphis and Philadelphia to set themselves as much as make the playoffs (end the yr in opposition to Pittsburgh in Week 10). DeAndre Johnson’s head damage is a significant blow to the league’s top-ranked speeding offense. Johnson does not seem to be taking part in this week, so Kyle Lauletta will lead an offense averaging simply 17.5 issues right through the four-game dropping streak. require.config(“baseUrl”:”https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-0481/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build”,”config”:”version”:”fly/components/accordion”:”1.0″,”fly/components/alert”:”1.0″,”fly/components/base”:”1.0″,”fly/components/carousel”:”1.0″,”fly/components/dropdown”:”1.0″,”fly/components/fixate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/form-validate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/image-gallery”:”1.0″,”fly/components/iframe-messenger”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-article”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-scroll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/loading”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal-iframe”:”1.0″,”fly/components/network-bar”:”1.0″,”fly/components/poll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/search-player”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-button”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-counts”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-links”:”1.0″,”fly/components/tabs”:”1.0″,”fly/components/video”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/easy-xdm”:”2.4.17.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.cookie”:”1.2″,”fly/libs/jquery.throttle-debounce”:”1.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.widget”:”1.9.2″,”fly/libs/omniture.s-code”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/jquery.mobile”:”1.3.2″,”fly/libs/backbone”:”1.0.0″,”fly/libs/underscore”:”1.5.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.easing”:”1.3″,”fly/managers/ad”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/components”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/cookie”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/debug”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/geo”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/gpt”:”4.3″,”fly/managers/history”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/madison”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/social-authentication”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-prefix”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-selector”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/function-natives”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/guid”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/log”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/object-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-vars”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/url-helper”:”1.0″,”libs/jshashtable”:”2.1″,”libs/select2″:”3.5.1″,”libs/jsonp”:”2.4.0″,”libs/jquery/mobile”:”1.4.5″,”libs/modernizr.custom”:”2.6.2″,”libs/velocity”:”1.2.2″,”libs/dataTables”:”1.10.6″,”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns”:”3.0.4″,”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader”:”2.1.2″,”libs/dateformat”:”1.0.3″,”libs/waypoints/infinite”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/inview”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/jquery.waypoints”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/sticky”:”3.1.1″,”libs/jquery/dotdotdot”:”1.6.1″,”libs/jquery/flexslider”:”2.1″,”libs/jquery/lazyload”:”1.9.3″,”libs/jquery/maskedinput”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/marquee”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/numberformatter”:”1.2.3″,”libs/jquery/placeholder”:”0.2.4″,”libs/jquery/scrollbar”:”0.1.6″,”libs/jquery/tablesorter”:”2.0.5″,”libs/jquery/touchswipe”:”1.6.18″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.draggable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.mouse”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.position”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.slider”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.sortable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.touch-punch”:”0.2.3″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.autocomplete”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.accordion”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.menu”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.dialog”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.resizable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.button”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tooltip”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.effects”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.datepicker”:”1.11.4″,”shim”:”liveconnection/managers/connection”:”deps”:[“liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4″],”liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4″:”exports”:”SockJS”,”libs/setValueFromArray”:”exports”:”set”,”libs/getValueFromArray”:”exports”:”get”,”fly/libs/jquery.mobile-1.3.2″:[“version!fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”],”libs/backbone.marionette”:”deps”:[“jquery”,”version!fly/libs/underscore”,”version!fly/libs/backbone”],”exports”:”Marionette”,”fly/libs/underscore-1.5.1″:”exports”:”_”,”fly/libs/backbone-1.0.0″:”deps”:[“version!fly/libs/underscore”,”jquery”],”exports”:”Backbone”,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs-1.11.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”,”version!fly/libs/jquery.widget”],”libs/jquery/flexslider-2.1″:[“jquery”],”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns-3.0.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader-2.1.2″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”:[“https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”],”map”:”*”:”adobe-pass”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”,”facebook”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js”,”facebook-debug”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all/debug.js”,”google”:”https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js”,”google-csa”:”https://www.google.com/adsense/search/async-ads.js”,”google-javascript-api”:”https://www.google.com/jsapi”,”google-client-api”:”https://accounts.google.com/gsi/client”,”gpt”:”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js”,”hlsjs”:”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/hls.js/1.0.7/hls.js”,”recaptcha”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=loadRecaptcha&render=explicit”,”recaptcha_ajax”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/js/recaptcha_ajax.js”,”supreme-golf”:”https://sgapps-staging.supremegolf.com/search/assets/js/bundle.js”,”taboola”:”https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/cbsinteractive-cbssports/loader.js”,”twitter”:”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”,”video-avia”:(*8*),”video-avia-ui”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/ui/avia.ui.min.js”,”video-avia-gam”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/gam/avia.gam.min.js”,”video-avia-hls”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/hls/avia.hls.min.js”,”video-avia-playlist”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/playlist/avia.playlist.min.js”,”video-ima3″:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js”,”video-ima3-dai”:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3_dai.js”,”video-utils”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”,”video-vast-tracking”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/sb55/vast-js/vtg-vast-client.js”,”waitSeconds”:300);