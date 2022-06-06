USFL Week 8 scores, results: Stallions remain unbeaten thanks to late field goal, Generals win 7th straight

Week Eight of the USFL season within the books. For essentially the most half, the established order held agency with the league’s elite groups popping out on prime.
That mentioned, the Birmingham Stallions did have their greatest take a look at of the season, needing a late subject purpose to make sure that they remained excellent and moved to 8-0. In the meantime, the Generals and Stars made fast work of each the Maulers and Panthers as they every fell to 1-7 and are utterly out of the playoff image. Within the weekend finale, the Bandits dropping 13 factors within the second quarter was sufficient to fend off the Gamblers.
For a extra in-depth rundown of how the opposite video games all through the league unfolded.
Generals take down Maulers in Week Eight opener
The New Jersey Generals made it seven straight wins for them on the season with a convincing win over the Pittsburgh Maulers. Working again Darius Victor was the important thing cause why the Generals are actually sitting at 7-1 and in full command of the North Division because the Towson product rushed for 87 yards and a season-high three touchdowns. This marks the third time this season that Victor has rushed into the top zone a number of instances.
Whereas Victor was the clear beast within the working sport, your entire Generals backfield was capable of eat as they totaled 159 yards on the bottom as a crew on a 4.5 yards per carry clip. Quarterback Luis Perez was additionally extraordinarily environment friendly passing the ball, finishing 75% of his throws for 220 yards and a landing.
The Generals took management of this sport fairly early, scoring a landing on the opening possession of the sport. Whereas Pittsburgh was capable of match that first rating, the second quarter was the place New Jersey began to go away them within the mud, rolling on a 16-Zero run heading into halftime. From there, it was clean crusing for the Generals.
With the loss, the Maulers have been formally eradicated from playoff competition. Provided that they’d only one win getting into Week 8, this official ousting from any form of playoff run was an inevitability.
One factor Pittsburgh can dangle its hat on from the weekend, nevertheless, is kicker Ramiz Ahmed, who made a USFL-record 61-yard subject purpose within the third quarter.
Stallions keep excellent because of a late subject purpose
The Birmingham Stallions’ excellent season is undamaged, however it was put to arguably its greatest take a look at of the season towards the New Orleans Breakers. Protection was the important thing storyline on this head-to-head of South Division rivals as they have been each held to single digits for the majority of the competition. Birmingham construct up a landing lead by the top of the primary quarter, however the Breakers chipped away at that lead over the next two quarters and have been up 9-7 heading into the fourth.
At that time, an interception by J’Mar Smith on the opening possession of the quarter had upset alerts ringing by way of the league. Nonetheless, a missed subject purpose by the Breakers following the choose stored Birmingham inside hanging distance and after a back-and-forth of three-and-outs by each golf equipment, the Stallions would go on an eight-play drive that resulted in what would show to be the go-ahead subject purpose by Brandon Aubrey that simply squeaked by with lower than two minutes to play.
After going up 10-9, the Stallions protection slammed the door shut of any doable comeback by the Breakers with defensive again Josh Shaw selecting off Kyle Sloter — who grew to become the primary participant within the USFL to go for over 1,500 yards this season — with seconds remaining within the sport.
With this win, the Stallions not solely remained excellent however clinched the highest spot within the South Division.
Stars clinch playoff spot in blowout win
The Philadelphia Stars formally punched their ticket to the playoffs as they blew the doorways off of the Michigan Panthers, 46-24. Whereas this win sends Philly to the playoffs, the 1-7 Panthers are actually formally eradicated from postseason competition.
The Stars offense exploded for 46 factors within the win and continued to pour it on from wire to wire. Within the first quarter, quarterback Case Cookus was capable of lead the offense on landing drives on their first two possessions of the sport to construct up a fast 14-Zero lead. These two scoring drives have been complemented properly by their protection that pressured Panthers quarterback Paxton Lynch into an interception on his second passing try of the sport.
To Michigan’s credit score, they did take up that preliminary blow properly within the second quarter and went into the locker room at halftime trailing by only a subject purpose. Nonetheless, the Stars offense continued to hum over the ultimate two quarters, whereas their protection pressured two extra turnovers, leading to a 25-6 scoring run to finish the sport.
Case Cookus completed with a monster day by way of the air, finishing 76.9% of his throws for 247 yards and 4 touchdowns. He additionally rushed for 118 yards, headlined by a 79-yard landing run within the fourth quarter.
Whereas Cookus was dominating on the offensive facet of the ball, Philly cornerback Channing Stribling recorded his league-leaguing sixth interception of the yr within the third quarter, making this an all-around blowout for the Stars.
Bandits maintain playoff hopes alive
The Tampa Bay Bandits stored their playoff hopes alive with their win over the Houston Gamblers within the Week Eight finale. Whereas the North Division already has its two playoff groups, there’s a little bit of a race down the stretch for that second spot within the South Division. With the Breakers falling to the Stallions on Saturday, Sunday’s win for the Bandits ensured that their goals of climbing into the playoffs lasts for one more week.
Tampa Bay’s protection was the story towards Houston as they held the Gamblers to only three factors on the afternoon, which included a shutout within the fourth quarter regardless of the Bandits offense committing two turnovers throughout that closing stretch. The offense did come alive throughout a 13-point second quarter that featured a seven-yard landing go from Jordan Ta’amu and two subject objectives. Tampa Bay was held scoreless exterior of that second quarter, however that was all their protection would wish to tug out the win.
Subsequent week is an enormous sport for Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes as they’re going to go head-to-head with the Breakers.
Whereas the Gamblers — who fell to 1-7 on the season with the loss — did not undergo one other last-second heartbreaker, this was a winnable sport for them. They out gained the Bandits in complete yards and received the turnover battle. Even after they pressured two turnovers within the fourth quarter, they have been unable to capitalize going three-and-out following a fumble restoration after which a did not convert on fourth down following an interception. That failure to execute late has plagued all of them season.
