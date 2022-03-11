USMNT-Mexico World Cup qualifier match at Estadio Azteca will be safe, say officials

The U.S. Soccer Federation issued an announcement on Thursday by which it mentioned it has acquired assurances from Mexico Soccer Federation (FMF) officers that followers, groups and gamers will “safely expertise” the upcoming World Cup qualifier on the Estadio Azteca in Mexico Metropolis on March 24.
The assertion was issued in response to the violence that came about eventually Saturday’s Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas. The match at Queretaro’s Estadio Corregidora was suspended within the 62nd minute after a number of fights broke out within the stands. Safety personnel opened the gates to the sphere in order that followers, together with ladies and youngsters, may escape the clashes.
An official assertion from Queretaro Governor Mauricio Kuri mentioned that 26 individuals in whole required medical consideration, 24 males and two ladies, from the incident. No deaths have been reported, although there have been 14 arrests. As of Thursday, ESPN Mexico reported that two individuals have been nonetheless hospitalized.
In its assertion, the us mentioned, “As we put together for our upcoming World Cup Qualifier towards Mexico at Estadio Azteca on March 24, we need to pause to specific our ideas over the insufferable and horrific tragedy that occurred at a league match in Queretaro this previous weekend.
“U.S. Soccer has spoken to Mexican Soccer Federation officers, who’ve assured us that the U.S. and Mexican followers, groups and gamers alike will safely expertise one of many world’s greatest nationwide group rivalries in sports activities, as has been the case at Estadio Azteca for previous matches.”
The us added that the timing of the announcement was on account of a need to attend for the same old pre-match assembly between the 2 federations in addition to U.S. Embassy workers in Mexico Metropolis to happen. The us indicated that the problem of safety was excessive on the assembly’s agenda.
The timing of the assertion was additionally influenced by the weighted random draw for U.S. followers to have an opportunity to buy tickets. That may finish on Friday, and the us felt it was vital that followers hear from the Federation prior to creating a choice on accepting the chance to attend the match.
The us additionally mentioned in its assertion that, “We really feel strongly that the ache ensuing from the heartbreaking violence at Estadio Corregidora shouldn’t be Mexico’s alone to bear. Whereas we’re opponents on the sphere of play, it is vital to keep in mind that soccer is a world neighborhood, and our bond transcends rivalries, competitors and outcomes. Our ideas are with the followers and households affected, and we stand by to assist our buddies in Mexico throughout the sport and past.”
At a gathering on Tuesday between Liga MX and FMF officers, the punishments for Queretaro have been laid out. The membership must play residence matches with no followers for one 12 months, and Queretaro’s possession has been given again to the earlier administration underneath Grupo Caliente. Grupo Caliente have till the tip of the 12 months to promote Queretaro, and if they’re unable to take action, the group will go underneath the possession of Liga MX. As well as, Queretaro’s supporters teams referred to as barras will probably be banned from residence matches for 3 years.
