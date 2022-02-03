USMNT player ratings vs. Honduras: Christian Pulisic scores off the bench; Kellyn Acosta shines in midfield

The United States men’s national team beat Honduras, 3-0, on Wednesday in a crucial World Cup qualifier, setting themselves up nicely punch a ticket to Qatar in March when the competition concludes. Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman and Christian Pulisic were on the scoresheet for Gregg Berhalter’s side, as they responded well to the 2-0 loss to Canada on Sunday.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
USMNT player ratings
(GK) Matt Turner
|90
He was seen using a blanket in the first half. He had literally nothing to do, but how can you not be concerned for him with that bitter cold? A trooper. Faced an xG of just 0.2.
6
(DEF) Antonee Robinson
|90
Pressured well but did not get involved much in attack. Had a couple decent crosses but that was it. Didn’t have to do much.
6
(DEF) Walker Zimmerman
|90
Playing his way into a sure starter with this team. Just a boss that can bring the power when needed. Also scored on a quick turn and finish on a loose ball.
8
(DEF) Miles Robinson
|90
Looked fairly sharp though he got bodied off the ball a bit. All part of growing into his frame. Still stood his ground and didn’t have to worry about much.
6
(DEF) Reggie Cannon
|90
Tracked back well, was sharp in his short passes and was active in his movement.
6
(MID) Kellyn Acosta
|90
Stepped in for Tyler Adams well. Didn’t have to worry about too much defensively, grabbed an assist and helped set up another with a great ball into the box from a set piece.
8
(MID) Luca de la Torre
|90
Decent but nothing special. Did well drawing fouls but lacked precision in his passing in the final third.
6
(MID) Weston McKennie
|84
Scored the opening goal with a fine header and did everything else that was asked of him. Always looked for the ball and help switch fields to open up space. Was sharp defensively as well.
8
(FWD) Jordan Morris
|64
Pretty poor showing. This is a guy who hasn’t played much lately, so starting him was questionable. He was a step slow and never got into things. Lasted 64 minutes.
4
(FWD) Ricardo Pepi
|76
His goal drought continues. Had a decent chance in front of goal but could not finish. Still tracked back way too much.
5
(FWD) Tim Weah
|76
Got better as the game went on. Finished with a team-high xG of 0.73. The issue was he didn’t score, blowing a great chance off a ball from McKennie.
6
Chrisitan Pulisic
|Morris (64′)
Came on and scored three minutes later. Was a super sub once again and deserved his goal with a quick, fierce strike.
8
Brenden Aaronson
|Weah (76′)
Lively off the bench with his pace and technical ability but did not make the desired impact.
6
Jesus Ferreira
|Pepi (76′)
Played 14 minutes but didn’t even touch the ball.
N/A
|Cristian Roldan
|McKennie (84′)
|Almost scored off the bench in his short cameo. Always gets into dangerous spaces.
|7
Gregg Berhalter
|4
Good enough. It wasn’t overly impressive, but it does the job against the worst team in Concacaf. He had Kellyn Acosta ready, so that is a big plus.
6
