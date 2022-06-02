USMNT schedule ahead of 2022 World Cup: USA prepare for Uruguay ahead of Concacaf Nations League matchups

The summer season forward is a vital one for the US males’s nationwide staff. As they put together for the World Cup, Gregg Berhalter might want to get aggressive video games for the squad to organize them for England, Iran, and both Wales or Ukraine in Qatar. With Gio Reyna and Chris Richards at the moment injured, the summer season might be a time for fringe gamers like Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Lengthy and Djordje Mihailovic — as soon as he recovers from an ankle damage — to get a better look in opposition to more durable competitors giving these matches extra significance than a mean summer season pleasant.
Pay attention beneath and comply with In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast the place thrice every week your three favourite former USMNT gamers cowl all the things you can probably wish to know concerning the lovely sport in the US.
USMNT schedule
Video games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, Univision, Telemundo and TUDN could be streamed through fuboTV (Get entry now). (All instances U.S./Jap)
Sunday, June 5 (Kids’s Mercy Park — Kansas Metropolis, Kansas)
Worldwide pleasant: United States vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m. (Fox, Univision)
Friday, June 10 (Q2 Stadium — Austin, Texas)
Concacaf Nations League: United States vs. Granada, 10 p.m. (ESPN+, TUDN)
Tuesday, June 14 (Estadio Cuscatlán — San Salvador, El Salvador)
Concacaf Nations League: El Salvador vs. United States, 10 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)
Monday, Nov. 21 (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium — Al Rayan, Qatar)
FIFA World Cup group stage: United States vs. Ukraine/Wales, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)
Friday, Nov. 25 (Al Bayt Stadium — Al Khor, Qatar)
FIFA World Cup group stage: England vs. United States, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)
Tuesday, Nov. 29 (Al Bayt Stadium — Al Khor, Qatar)
FIFA World Cup group stage: Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)
Friday, March 24, 2023 (Kirani James Athletic Stadium — St. George’s, Grenada)
Concacaf Nations League: Grenada vs. United States (TBD)
Monday, March 27, 2023 (TBD)
Concacaf Nations League: United States vs. El Salvador (TBD)
Berhalter is capped in what he can do with Nations League matches on the horizon however the summer season schedule is starting to pan out for the staff. They’re going to finish the pleasant window on June 5 in opposition to Uruguay 5 in Kansas Metropolis. Uruguay are a conventional soccer energy, and that match is extra of a check for what the US could have on their palms with going through England within the World Cup. To shut issues out, two Nations League matches might be performed because the group stage begins through the summer season versus Grenada in Austin on June 10 earlier than touring to face El Salvador on June 14.
It isn’t optimum to have these Nations League matches through the summer season however the federation is doing the very best that it could to show this right into a invaluable situation.
USMNT 2022 outcomes
Wednesday, June 1 (TQL Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio)
Worldwide pleasant: United States 3, Morocco 0
Wednesday, March 30 (Estadio Nacional — San José, Costa Rica)
Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Costa Rica 2, United States 0
Sunday, March 27 (Exploria Stadium — Orlando, Florida)
Concacaf World Cup qualifying: United States 5, Panama 1
Thursday, March 24 (Estadio Azteca — Ciudad de México, Mexico)
Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Mexico 0, United States 0
Wednesday, Feb. 2 (Allianz Discipline — Saint Paul, Minnesota)
Concacaf World Cup qualifying: United States 3, Honduras 0
Sunday, Jan. 30 (Tim Hortons Discipline — Hamilton, Canada)
Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Canada 2, United States 0
Thursday, Jan. 27 (Decrease.com Discipline — Columbus, Ohio)
Concacaf World Cup qualifying: United States 1, El Salvador 0
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL