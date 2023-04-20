USMNT score: FC Dallas’ Ferreira scores game-tying goal

A crowd of 55,730 attended the seventy fifth tournament between the competitors, and the U.S. prolonged its unbeaten streak in opposition to Mexico to 5 video games, together with 3 wins.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Top stars have been lacking and no titles have been at stake. Still, the United States took pride in coming from at the back of past due for a 1-1 exhibition draw in opposition to Mexico.

“There’s no friendlies against Mexico. It’s always a battle,” Jesús Ferreira said Wednesday night after scoring in the 81st minute on a counterattack that started after Carlos Rodríguez’s shot hit the crossbar.

Matt Miazga’s giveaway to Atuna resulted in Rodríguez’s shot off the crossbar and Miazga lofted the rebound from within his penalty space to Sergiño Dest, who dribbled during the midfield and handed to Alan Soñora within the heart circle.

Soñora despatched the ball extensive to Jordan Morris, who crossed towards a streaking Ferreira.

“Jesús is always making good runs in the box and I just tried to put it out there for him,” Morris mentioned.

Defender Luis Chávez attempted to transparent and the ball glanced off his foot to Ferreira, who directed the ball previous onrushing goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo from 7 yards out for his 8th goal in 18 world appearances.

“When I saw Jordan down the line, I knew I just had to go into the box,” Ferreira mentioned.

Because the tournament used to be no longer on a FIFA world fixture date, simply two Americans and 3 Mexicans began who had intensive enjoying time on the World Cup. The groups meet once more on June 15 at Las Vegas in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, when best gamers determine to be to be had.

“It’s important,” U.S. intervening time trainer Anthony Hudson mentioned. “It allows us to go into the summer with a much better understanding of what we’re going to face and also a better idea of the players.”

A crowd of 55,730 attended the seventy fifth tournament between the competitors, and the U.S. prolonged its unbeaten streak in opposition to Mexico to 5 video games, together with 3 wins. The Americans ended a 64-match streak with no less than one first-half shot since a loss at Italy on Nov. 20, 2018.

Mexico scored after Acosta performed a sloppy cross-field go for Aaron Long on the midfield circle. The sprinting defender reached out along with his left leg for the off-target go just for Antuna to win the ball.

Antuna dribbled in by myself on Sean Johnson and, from 12 yards, slotted the ball previous the goalkeeper’s left leg and throughout the close to post for his tenth goal in 41 world appearances. The goal ended an 803-minute scoreless streak for Johnson, a backup to Matt Turner on the World Cup.

The U.S. has 22 wins, 36 losses and 17 attracts in opposition to El Tri. Hudson, who took over from Gregg Berhalter in January, has led the Americans to 2 wins, one loss and two attracts.

Walker Zimmerman at central defender and Dest at left again have been the one U.S. starters who noticed intensive enjoying time on the World Cup. They have been joined within the beginning lineup by way of Johnson, Long, Acosta, proper again DeAndre Yedlin, midfielders James Sands and Cade Cowell, and Morris, Ferreira and Vazquez heading the assault.

Ten starters have been from Major League Soccer, along side Dest, unused by way of AC Milan since Jan. 24.

Caleb Wiley, an 18-year-old defender, entered within the ninetieth minute for his world debut. Miazga changed Long within the seventieth minute for his first world look since June 2021 and Sands made his first since September 2021.