USMNT stock watch: Matt Turner and Joe Scally look sharp but no striker steps up

The US males’s nationwide staff put collectively a assured and compelling efficiency on Wednesday, beating Morocco in a global pleasant, 3-0. 17 gamers received minutes as Gregg Berhalter thinks not solely in regards to the Nations League but additionally the World Cup in November, with this sport serving as a possibility to see the expertise in entrance of him as soon as once more.
Who helped their case and who possibly harm theirs? Listed here are our picks from the sport.
However please observe, that is simply 90 minutes of what’s basically a meaningless pleasant by way of a consequence. The performances listed here are hardly make or break in the case of the World Cup squad, with every participant seeking to present consistency and impression forward of Qatar.
Replenish: Matt Turner
The soon-to-be Arsenal goalkeeper confronted a ton of pictures, and he did properly to make his push for the No. 1 job over Zack Steffen. Turner completed the night time with a cleansheet, saving all eight pictures he confronted. His objectives prevented was 1.41. His passing was sharp out of the again, and he reacted extraordinarily sharply, particularly towards headers. He did nothing however assist his case.
Inventory down: Yunus Musah
Look, I like the child. I see each single certainly one of his video games as a Valencia supporter. I am not making an attempt to burst USMNT followers’ bubble right here, however he has a protracted approach to go. He’s so uncooked, so inconsistent, and whereas one second he could wow you, the following he may depart you confused. His long-term potential is nice, however I am starting to suppose a extra veteran presence is required on this midfield. Musah completed the night time with one likelihood created and an xA of 0.03. Most of his passes hardly ever pushed the envelope, and when he is in there with out Weston McKennie, he has to get ahead extra. He did not
Replenish: Joe Scally
It was a constructive show from the younger Borussia Monchengladbach man. In 45 minutes off the bench he gained his two tackles, one half of his duels and regarded the half. He did concede a penalty kick that was a poor name and never his fault, and what was most spectacular was his potential to stick with Achraf Hakimi’s elite tempo, even monitoring down the PSG man from behind. Morocco received approach an excessive amount of area down their proper within the opening half, however within the second half Scally held his personal and actually helped himself.
Inventory down: Jesus Ferreira
Who’s going to take over this striker place? Ferreira had one other likelihood and didn’t ship regardless of displaying flashes. He had an honest 45 minutes, and like most of his teammates, he was fast to get a shot off. He put each of his shot makes an attempt on purpose, however he blew a one-on-one with a poor try. He additionally did not see sufficient of the ball, his 14 first-half touches of the ball had been the fewest on the staff. Whereas his contact to arrange a shot was very good he did not get sufficient of them, and, as typical with the USMNT, the top product was not there.
