USMNT to play winner of Ukraine vs. Wales UEFA playoff in 2022 World Cup opener

Ukraine will face Wales for a spot on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park arrange Sunday’s playoff conflict in Cardiff. Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk have been on the right track for the Ukrainians on an emotional evening in Glasgow because the nation performed its first aggressive match since Russia’s invasion earlier this yr.
America males’s nationwide staff will take nice curiosity on this weekend’s consequence with the winner between Wales and Ukraine going into Group B together with England and Iran. Nevertheless, of particular significance to the U.S. is the truth that whoever it’s can be their first opponents in Al Rayyan come Nov. 21.
On the sector in Scotland, the Ukrainians wasted little time in asserting their superiority with their Scottish hosts unable to get into the sport. Oleksandr Petrakov’s males took the lead by way of Yarmolenko when he chipped in from Ruslan Malinovskiy’s help after 33 minutes.
Simply 4 minutes into the second half and it was 2-Zero with Yaremchuk heading residence from Oleksandr Karavaev’s ball in. Craig Gordon had already made a number of saves to make sure that the guests didn’t take the lead at 0-Zero and Ukraine’s group and health ranges appeared to take Scotland unexpectedly.
Contemplating that six of the away beginning XI are domestic-based gamers, they’ve barely seen motion this season and nonetheless managed to rise to the event as a part of a powerful staff effort. It was paying homage to the spectacular collective strategy underneath Andriy Shevchenko which noticed the Ukrainians attain the UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinals earlier than going out to eventual finalists England.
Callum McGregor managed to sneak an effort over the road with 11 minutes to go to provide the Tartan Military hope, however it was to not be as Ukraine held on for victory having been denied a 3rd objective by the Celtic man. Regardless of the late residence rally, the three,500 touring followers have been jubilant on a memorable evening for the Blue and Yellow which was accomplished when Oleksandr Zinchenko teed up Dovbyk to safe the consequence and rapturous applause from the house crowd.
“To be honest, clearly everybody is aware of the state of affairs in Ukraine,” mentioned an emotional Zinchenko post-match. “Each single recreation for us is sort of a last recreation. However we dream like a staff to be on the World Cup, and we’ve got yet another recreation, yet another last, and we have to win it, we have to take it, in any other case this recreation shouldn’t be going to imply something.
“We performed fairly nicely, aside from possibly 20 minutes within the second half. Scotland is a good staff. They play an open recreation, not our type, however we did nicely, scoring three objectives and we may have scored one other. Wales goes to be an enormous recreation for us. We have to present one of the best efficiency in our lives, and we’ll see what’s going to occur.”
Ukraine or Wales will begin their World Cup marketing campaign in opposition to the USMNT earlier than taking up Iran on the identical Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and end Group B with England. Gregg Berhalter’s males are up in opposition to the Three Lions second earlier than closing the pool in opposition to the Iranians (full USMNT schedule right here). Click on right here for the entire World Cup fixture record.
