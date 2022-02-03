USMNT vs. Honduras to be played in frigid cold: Reactions to Minnesota weather conditions for soccer World Cup qualifier

The United States has received plenty of criticism for its decision to play a CONCACAF World Cup qualification home game in St. Paul, Minn., in early February.

With Honduras coming to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff (6:30 p.m. local time), the USMNT geared up an official kickoff temperature of 3 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of around minus-10 to minus-15 degrees.

While athletes can sometimes have more fortitude than the average Joe in cold conditions, these frigid temperatures are dangerous if skin is exposed, meaning all players are in long sleeves or leave any cold-weather gear on the sidelines. The National Weather Service says that at these temperatures, exposed skin can develop frostbite in as little as 10 to 20 minutes.

The temperature at kickoff for this match will shatter the record for the lowest for a USMNT match, which was set Sunday in the game against Canada. The temperature at kickoff in Hamilton, Ont., for the Americans’ 2-0 loss was 22 degrees Farenheit. These records go back to 1999 when kickoff temperature was first officially recorded.

The temperature for tonight's 🇺🇸-🇭🇳 qualifier is projected to be ~4 degrees at kickoff. Coldest #USMNT games at kickoff since 1999: ❄️ 22: Sun. in Hamilton
❄️ 29: Thu. vs El Salvador
❄️ 29: 2013 SnowClasico
❄️ 29: 2001 Dos A Cero

❄️ 29: Thu. vs El Salvador

❄️ 29: 2013 SnowClasico

❄️ 29: 2001 Dos A Cero — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) February 2, 2022

“Obviously it’s going to be cold,” midfielder Weston McKennie said before the match. “It’s just something we have to adapt to and play just like in any other game. Obviously, with the weather we’ll take the right gear and wear what we have to wear, but we don’t want to focus too much on the weather. We just have to go out there and get the job done.”

Arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills has settled in across the region. Wind chills of -25 to -30 are likely through tomorrow morning. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to dress appropriately as frost bite can occur in as little as 10 to 20 minutes.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner had a quarterback hand warmer wrapped around his waist to start the match, which had been approved by CONCACAF before the game according to reports, but the referee made him take it off moments into the match. Poor Matt Turner.

Turner with his hands down his shorts right now, jogging back and forth to try to stay warm. Can’t be much fun for the goalies tonight. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) February 3, 2022

Matt Turner may be tonight’s top frostbite candidate — Seth Vertelney (@svertelney) February 3, 2022

The ball can harden in cold weather, but apparently that hasn’t bothered Weston McKennie who headed home the opening goal for the United States.

Unfortunately, after the match it was confirmed that a pair of Honduran players were treated for hypothermia. It’s no surprise, as Honduras is an equatorial nation, and the players aren’t used to being in these conditions. One of the players was confirmed to be the goalkeeper, which explains his halftime substitution.

Two Honduran players treated for hypothermia and had to come out of the game. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) February 3, 2022

Media reacts to the weather in Minnesota

The United States announced that the team will provide players on both teams with proper equipment to wear in the conditions, and players will be allowed to don gear such as thermal head coverings that just leave the area around their eyes unprotected. Turns out, the gear comes directly from the Minnesota Vikings, who have experience playing in these conditions.

Team guidelines in preparing for the cold in St Paul tonight

USMNT spokesperson confirms that players will be able to wear full overhead balaclava coverings and gaiters over their lower face/mouths during the game tonight.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner will be allowed to wear this handwarmer during the match, as well. Spokesperson said that the muff (yes, it's called a muff) was given to the US by the Minnesota Vikings.

The kickoff temperature for tonight's USMNT match against Honduras was 3 degrees – the coldest for a USMNT game in the last 20 years. The last NFL game with a kickoff temperature that low was Titans at Chiefs in December 2016.

Greggg predicted starting line-up:

Winter Soldier

Iceman, Frozone, Wolverine, The Frost Giants from Thor

Wun Wun from Game of Thrones, Polar Boy, Elsa,

Mr. Freeze, Polar Boy, Mumble from Happy Feet 🇺🇸 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 2, 2022

Gregg Berhalter addresses the team during morning walk thru. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/tWx8MlhrLY — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) February 2, 2022

A thing that wasn’t on our To Do list while in Minnesota weather: dipping a shirt in water and watching it freeze.

¡Sí hace frío!:scream: :scream: :scream: El resultado del experimento de @marcelobalboa17 y @cantogoles :red_circle: En vivo :tv: TUDN pic.twitter.com/BzWNtNuPDE — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) February 2, 2022

The #USMNT players should take the field tonight riding taun tauns. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) February 3, 2022

Fans react to the weather in Minnesota

My beer froze but let’s go pic.twitter.com/WUDTplCNr2 — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) February 3, 2022

Live shot of some early tailgating getting set up before tonight’s big #USMNT qualifier in Minnesota.

Go USA! pic.twitter.com/7k1OtytfCi — Steve Davis (@SteveDavis90) February 2, 2022

LOL someone in the pregame show crowd was holding up a sign that simply said “BALMY” #USMNT #USAvHON — Phil West (@philwest) February 3, 2022

A USMNT spokesperson has revealed the team’s updated outfits to accommodate the weather in Minnesota tonight pic.twitter.com/uGuwnar8Et — Connor Finnegan (@ConnorFinnegan) February 2, 2022

