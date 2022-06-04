USMNT vs. Uruguay 3 things to watch: Weston McKennie starts, USA team speed, the possession battle, more

Leads to worldwide friendlies actually imply subsequent to nothing. Throw the ultimate rating out the window, as a result of it teaches us zero. Simply look again to prior United States males’s nationwide staff matches, and it is simple to see. The U.S. beat Germany a 12 months earlier than the Europeans received the 2014 World Cup, after which the Individuals had been completely dominated within the spherical of 16 in that competitors by Belgium and lucky to solely lose by a objective. The U.S. then drew Portugal, drew eventual World Cup champions France, beat Germany, Mexico and the Netherlands main as much as a 2018 World Cup the place they did not even qualify. These outcomes don’t have any influence on what’s to return.
What’s most necessary is to maintain a detailed eye on the place the staff wants to enhance, realizing that managers will take possibilities, make extra subs than regular, and tinker with their system in video games like these. That is no totally different for Sunday’s intriguing pleasant in opposition to Uruguay, and whereas on the finish of the day the end result will not matter, anticipate finding out far more about this USMNT than we did in opposition to Morocco.
Uruguay appeared like they’d solely be spectators on the 2022 World Cup after surprising type noticed them on the surface trying in with 5 video games to go in COMEBOL qualifying. In got here former Inter Miami boss Diego Alonso, a sensational supervisor who wasn’t given sufficient time in MLS, and this staff is now utterly totally different, out of their rut and stuffed with confidence. He had large footwear to fill with legendary supervisor Oscar Tabarez departing, and since he is taken over he is bought Uruguay certified for the 2022 World Cup. They’re an ideal 5-0-Zero underneath Alonso since he joined final 12 months.
So what’s it what we have to see from the U.S. to be ok with the place issues are? Here’s what to particularly watch, the way it may look in opposition to Uruguay and what to anticipate in a recreation that may very well be the largest check forward of the 2022 World Cup.
Uruguay do not care about possession
Having the ball would not matter to the South American aspect. They’re proud of you having it, realizing they’ve the passing means and velocity on the wings to get the ball ahead rapidly. Of their final 4 matches, three of which had been World Cup qualifiers, they misplaced the battle of possession. However, they had been all wins. They’ve lengthy been a protection first staff, and it’s no totally different now, regardless of the managerial change. They are going to be compact, organized on the again and able to bounce on the counter at a second’s discover. Due to that, the U.S. ought to hold a brief leash on the fullbacks, whereas additionally having Tyler Adams play a tad deeper within the center and look to play Weston McKennie, who will probably be capped at 45 minutes, making his first begin since his lengthy harm layoff.
Here is a take a look at the possession outcomes of Uruguay’s final 4 video games:
|Mexico (Pleasant)
|49%
|3-0 (W)
Chile (WCQ)
44%
2-0 (W)
Peru (WCQ)
49%
1-0 (W)
Venezeula (WCQ)
42%
4-1 (W)
Paraguay (WCQ)
54%
1-0 (W)
The emphasis is on the goal man
Uruguay wish to get large to get the ball up the sector and from there there’s a frequent theme in aiming to play by way of their striker. That was Edinson Cavani in opposition to Mexico, with the Manchester United man taking part in a task in all three targets. He scored the final two targets with pleasant first touches, whereas he headed the primary one on body off a nook kick, permitting Matias Vecino to wash it up from in entrance of objective.
Time and time once more they may purpose to play by way of the striker over anyone else in assault, trusting these striker instincts. In opposition to Mexico, even when Vecino had a transparent likelihood at his second objective, he as an alternative opted for a dummy between his legs to set Cavani up for the straightforward shot.
Whether or not Cavani begins, and even whether it is Darwin Nunez or Maxi Gomez, count on the emphasis to be related, offering fairly the check for this U.S. backline.
Velocity and method will probably be essential in assault
This can be a Uruguay protection that has definitely misplaced a step by way of velocity, particularly in the case of Diego Godin and Sebastian Coates. Jose Maria Gimenez continues to be an elite middle again and the center and soul of the backline, but when the U.S. do find yourself dealing with Godin, Coates and even simply one of many two, then velocity in assault will probably be essential. Approach will probably be equally necessary, however retaining the ball shut, getting fast separation and getting a shot off is a should. We noticed in opposition to Morocco that the U.S. did not fiddle when it got here to tearing off pictures, and one thing related will probably be required right here to maintain this protection off stability.
Do not be shocked if it’s a irritating evening in assault — the protection is what Uruguay are recognized for. But when Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah can use their velocity to rapidly get into house and hearth on body, then there is no such thing as a purpose why we won’t see some confidence-producing shows in assault.
How will the U.S. lineup?
USMNT supervisor Gregg Berhalter introduced the beginning XI on Saturday, greater than 24 hours earlier than the sport. It’s as follows: Sean Johnson; DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Lengthy, Antonee Robinson or Joe Scally; Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, McKennie; Christian Pulisic, Jesus Ferreira, Tim Weah.
