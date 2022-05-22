Oklahoma

USS Oklahoma City decommissioning at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

BREMERTON — By the end of this year, about 100 sailors who’ve continued to serve aboard the USS Oklahoma City submarine, currently propped up in a dry dock at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, will bid farewell to the boat.

“We’ll no longer need to man the watch,” said Cmdr. Sean Welch, the nearly 34-year-old boat’s last commanding officer. 

Like the journey of more than 130 other nuclear-powered submarines that came before it, USS Oklahoma City’s end of life comes here at the nation’s largest public shipyard, where it will eventually be cut up and sold for scrap.

On Friday, from a deck atop the shipyard’s administration building with a view of the sub, current and former sailors, their families, and dignitaries from Oklahoma City gathered to mark the sub’s inactivation, a send-off as the boat is prepared to enter a watery graveyard at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton. 





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram