USWNT players stand for national anthem ahead of win over Brazil

The whole U.S. Girls’s Nationwide Group workforce stood for the nationwide anthem forward of their 2-Zero victory towards Brazil on Sunday, after months of some gamers kneeling through the anthem.

Previous to their win within the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, the workforce determined to face collectively for “The Star Spangled Banner,” together with star Megan Rapinoe, who started kneeling in 2016 and was one in every of free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s early supporters. Because the protests over the racial justice that erupted after George Floyd’s loss of life final 12 months, some workforce members had been kneeling – till Sunday.

United States backup gamers, together with Megan Rapinoe (L), stand for the US Nationwide anthem towards Brazil previous to the SheBelieves Cup at Exploria Stadium on February 21, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Alex Menendez / Getty Photos



Defender Cystal Dunn, who’s Black, mentioned the choice to face was a “matter of time.”

“I feel people who had been collectively kneeling felt like we had been kneeling to result in consideration to police brutality and systemic racism, and I feel we determined that shifting ahead we not really feel the necessity to kneel,” Dunn mentioned. “As a result of we’re doing the work behind the scenes, we’re combating systemic racism.”

“We by no means felt like we had been going to kneel endlessly,” Dunn added. “So, there was at all times going to be a time that we felt it was time to face … And it was only a sport that we felt we had been prepared to maneuver into the subsequent section and simply repeatedly battle for change.”

She mentioned there wasn’t a vote, however fairly feeling “comfy” as a workforce of their efforts off the sphere to fight systemic racism and turning the protests into motion.

“I do assume shifting ahead, we’re ready to only proceed working off the sphere, and repeatedly having these conversations,” she mentioned. “And regardless that we’re selecting to face, it doesn’t suggest that the conversations go away or they cease. It is all to say that we are actually, I feel, prepared to maneuver previous the protesting section and really transfer into placing the entire discuss into precise work.”

Final week, English Premier League star Wilfried Zaha, who can be Black, referred to as out the act of kneeling protests final week and desires to see motion, as a substitute of getting used to “tick containers.”

“The entire kneeling down, why should I kneel down so that you can present that we matter,” the Crystal Palace ahead mentioned on Thursday. “Why should I even put on Black Lives Matter on the again of my prime to point out you that we matter? That is all degrading stuff.”

The reigning ladies’s World Cup champions have been outspoken about injustices in society and their very own sport. In December, they reached an settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation to handle elements of their gender discrimination lawsuit pertaining to unequal working situations in comparison with their male counterparts. U.S. Soccer’s board of administrators additionally voted to repeal a 2017 coverage that required nationwide workforce gamers to face through the nationwide anthem, a rule adopted after Rapinoe kneeled in assist of Kaepernick.

