USWNT players wear ‘Protect Trans Kids’ wristbands in SheBelieves Cup victory

Several players from the United States women’s national team wore athletic tape on their wrists with “Protect Trans Kids” written on it during their SheBelieves Cup game against Iceland on Wednesday.

The wristbands, worn during Wednesday’s game in Frisco, Texas, were a protest against a letter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. In the letter, Abbott wrote that employees and licensed professionals should report transgender children and their parents to state authorities to investigate gender-confirming care as child abuse.

Lyon forward Catarina Macario showed her wrist to the camera after scoring her second goal at the end of the first half.

“With the platform we have, we really wanted to show why this team is different and why we do things that are much bigger than just the game,” Macario told reporters after the game.

USWNT’s Catarina Macario showed off her wristband after scoring. Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

“It was just a way to show awareness, especially because we were playing in Texas.

“I wanted to make sure everyone was able to see it, and it wasn’t just another thing getting [swept] under the rug.”

Several players also posted the wristbands on social media with messages of support for transgender children, including USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn.

“To deny gender-affirming resources to trans kids and to threaten their parents and guardians with claims of child abuse is MONSTROUS,” she wrote on Twitter.

“If you want to help, support groups like @EqualityTexas.”

Kristie Mewis. Margaret Purce, Andi Sullivan and Rapinoe were also pictured wearing the wristbands.

The USWNT beat Iceland 5-0 — with goals from Macario, Mallory Pugh and Mewis — to win the SheBelieves Cup.