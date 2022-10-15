Named “Big Bertha II,” the new bass drum comes after 100 years of service from the unique “Big Bertha.”

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Longhorn Band is unveiling its new custom-built bass drum, which is even bigger than its unique drum, on the dwelling sport towards Iowa State University.

Named “Big Bertha II,” the new bass drum comes after 100 years of service from the unique “Big Bertha.” Both drums will probably be on the sphere for the halftime present, after which the unique drum will go on show on the Frank Denius Family University of Texas Athletics Hall of Fame.

“We’re not saying goodbye to Big Bertha, but we felt like her centennial was the perfect time to honor her by moving her to the Hall of Fame,” mentioned Longhorn Band Director Cliff Croomes. “We’re excited to introduce Big Bertha II to our fans and to have a new drum that this generation and future generations will be able to enjoy.”

The first Big Bertha, and now the second, maintain a big part of historical past with the Longhorn Band. Big Bertha leads the Longhorn Band members onto the sphere for soccer video games and is performed through the nationwide anthem, “The Eyes of Texas,” and after the workforce scores.

The unique drum was commissioned by the University of Chicago in 1922, and then-Longhorn Band Director Morton Crockett bought the drum for UT in 1954, based on a UT press launch. Crockett refurbished the drum and gave it to the then-incoming Longhorn Band Director Vincent DiNino a 12 months later in 1955.

Big Bertha II was inbuilt Austin by A&F Drum Co., which made the new drum even greater than the unique. The second drum now measures over 9.5 toes in diameter and is 55 inches extensive, compared to the eight toes in diameter and 34.5 inches extensive of the unique Big Bertha, the discharge said.

The new drum, which was made with a proprietary materials with aluminum, will be capable to play the bottom word ever on a bass drum and is the most important bass drum on the earth. Additionally, Big Bertha II will probably be wirelessly related to the stadium’s sound system.

“Bertha is loud. Big Bertha II will be cacophonous,” Croomes mentioned. “I’m honored to be a part of this transition as we honor our history and plan for our future.”

In the greater than 60 years at UT, the unique Big Bertha made numerous appearances at soccer video games and all over the world. In 2015, the drum was shipped to London to play within the Longhorn Alumni Band’s look on the London New Year’s Day Parade. Additionally, the drum traveled to the Rose Bowl, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was the topic on an episode of the A&E present “Shipping Wars.”

