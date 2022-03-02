UT Southwestern receives $100M gift to support new school

UT Southwestern Medical Center received a whopping $100 million gift to support its new school of public health.

Programs at the Peter O’Donnell Jr. School of Public Health will aim to translate scientific discoveries into solutions by building on existing strengths at UT Southwestern, including data science, epidemiology and population health research, officials said.

The school will be named in honor of one of Texas’ leading philanthropists who died last year. He and his late wife, Edith, established the O’Donnell Foundation, which gifted the money for the school. The donation is the largest gift to a school of public health at a public university in the country, officials said.

The new school joins UT Southwestern’s Medical School, School of Health Professions and Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

The donation will benefit both the university and the North Texas area by raising “the quality of research and focus to address entrenched health disparities affecting our communities,” said Jasmin Tiro, a professor of population and data sciences and the associate director for community outreach, engagement and equity for UT Southwestern’s Harold C. Simmons Cancer Center.

The new public health school comes as Texas — and the world — continues to cope with the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

The school will offer different concentrations, including the burden of chronic diseases; disease prevention; socioeconomic determinants of health and disparities in health outcomes; and health equity and global health and emerging infections.

For more than four decades, the O’Donnells and their foundation have funneled more than $400 million to the Dallas campus.

University officials said the majority of the latest gift will create an endowment to support the new school’s research and educational programs. Funding will also go toward supporting the recruitment of new faculty and the school’s development of new programs.

“We are proud to share a gift that honors the O’Donnells’ immeasurable legacy and makes a lasting impact on UT Southwestern and the communities of North Texas,” William T. Solomon, president and CEO of the O’Donnell Foundation, said in a statement.

Last year, the University of Texas System regents approved the public health graduate school, and lawmakers provided $10 million in startup funds. UT Southwestern will enroll students in its new master’s program next year and in doctoral programs the following year.

“This gift will really markedly accelerate our commitment to have a truly outstanding school … that will benefit public health,” UT Southwestern President Daniel K. Podolsky said.

About two weeks ago, UT Southwestern completed a $1 billion campaign to support its brain research institute — which is also named after O’Donnell.

