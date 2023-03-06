UT Tyler women earn NCAA tourney bid | Texas News

The Patriots are going dancing.

For first time as an NCAA Division II member, the UT Tyler women’s basketball crew might be collaborating in March Madness.

The Patriots, the No. 5 seed, might be heading to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament as they are going to tackle No. 4 Colorado School of Mines, it used to be introduced Sunday night time from Indianapolis.

The South Central Region Tournament will happen March 10-13 at Angelo State’s Junell Center in San Angelo. Quarterfinals are scheduled for March 10, adopted by way of the semifinals on March 11. The championship is Monday, March 13.

Angelo State has earned the No. 1 seed and the best to host the regional.

UT Tyler heads into the event with a file of 24-7 and a Lone Star Conference mark of 18-4. The Patriots are one in all 5 Lone Star Conference methods that earned variety into the NCAA Division II National Tournament and they are going to be making their first look as a Division II program and primary total because the 2015-2016 season after they made the Elite Eight in NCAA Division III.

The quarterfinals come with No. 1 Angelo State (25-6) vs. No. 8 West Texas A&M (21-10), No. 4 Colorado School of Mines (24-6) vs. No. 5 UT Tyler (24-7), No. 2 Texas Woman’s (26-5) vs. No. 7 Lubbock Christian (22-10) and No. 3 Regis (25-6) (Colorado) vs. No. 6 Black Hills State (22-7) (South Dakota).