Utah judge delays implementing statewide abortion clinic ban

A Utah judge has ruled that a new state law banning abortion clinics will not come into effect next week, when it was scheduled to take effect, while the court deliberates over a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood.

The decision by Judge Andrew Stone will permit the four clinics that offer abortions in Utah to maintain their licenses and operate fully. The law would have prohibited abortion clinics from obtaining licenses on May 3 and phased out existing licenses by next year.

Planned Parenthood argued that the law would effectively eliminate access to abortion throughout Utah, where clinics provide 95% of abortions.

Although abortion is still permitted up to 18 weeks in the state, the court is currently considering another challenge that would ban abortions regardless of trimester, with various exceptions, including cases of maternal health risk and police-reported rape or incest.