Utah State vs. Colorado State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Colorado State @ Utah State

Current Records: Colorado State 23-4; Utah State 16-13

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the Colorado State Rams are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Aggies took their game against the New Mexico Lobos last Tuesday by a conclusive 81-56 score. Utah State can attribute much of their success to forward Justin Bean, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, Colorado State didn’t have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 61-55 victory. Forward David Roddy took over for Colorado State, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to 11 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah State is expected to win a tight contest this past Saturday. They covered a 12-point spread last week, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Utah State is now 16-13 while the Rams sit at 23-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies enter the contest with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 21st best in college basketball. But Colorado State is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum — Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum — Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.60

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Colorado State.