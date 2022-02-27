Utah State vs. Colorado State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing
Colorado State @ Utah State
Current Records: Colorado State 23-4; Utah State 16-13
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies and the Colorado State Rams are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Aggies took their game against the New Mexico Lobos last Tuesday by a conclusive 81-56 score. Utah State can attribute much of their success to forward Justin Bean, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.
Meanwhile, Colorado State didn’t have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 61-55 victory. Forward David Roddy took over for Colorado State, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to 11 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah State is expected to win a tight contest this past Saturday. They covered a 12-point spread last week, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Utah State is now 16-13 while the Rams sit at 23-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies enter the contest with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 21st best in college basketball. But Colorado State is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum — Logan, Utah
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.60
Odds
The Aggies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Colorado State.
- Jan 12, 2022 – Colorado State 77 vs. Utah State 72
- Mar 12, 2021 – Utah State 62 vs. Colorado State 50
- Jan 21, 2021 – Colorado State 84 vs. Utah State 76
- Jan 19, 2021 – Utah State 83 vs. Colorado State 64
- Feb 11, 2020 – Utah State 75 vs. Colorado State 72
- Jan 25, 2020 – Utah State 77 vs. Colorado State 61
- Mar 05, 2019 – Utah State 100 vs. Colorado State 96
- Jan 19, 2019 – Utah State 87 vs. Colorado State 72
- Mar 07, 2018 – Utah State 76 vs. Colorado State 65
- Jan 10, 2018 – Colorado State 84 vs. Utah State 75
- Feb 07, 2017 – Colorado State 69 vs. Utah State 52
- Jan 21, 2017 – Colorado State 64 vs. Utah State 56
- Feb 17, 2016 – Utah State 72 vs. Colorado State 59
- Jan 16, 2016 – Utah State 96 vs. Colorado State 92
