Utah-UCLA, Auburn-Georgia, Texas Tech-Oklahoma State and more

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) indicators a primary down throughout his staff’s win over Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

UCLA immediately appear like one of many Pac-12 favorites after an emphatic 42-32 victory over No. 11 Utah at house on Saturday. Led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (299 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT) and operating again Zach Charbonnet (198 speeding yards, 1 TD), the Bruins scored at will towards the Utes to enhance to 6-0 and 3-0 in convention play. Watch out for UCLA.

Here’s what else we’re watching as we speak.

(Note: All occasions ET, odds from BetMGM)

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: USC -13 | Total: 65.5

The Trojans are 5-0 and as much as No. 6 within the AP ballot headed into this weekend’s house recreation towards Washington State. Caleb Williams was wonderful as soon as once more towards Arizona State final week, however he did lastly throw his first interception of the 12 months. It was the primary turnover of the 12 months for USC, which continues to be No. 1 within the nation in turnover margin at plus-14. Washington State, in the meantime, bounced again from a heartbreaking loss to Oregon by cruising previous Cal 28-9 at house to enhance to 4-1 on the 12 months. QB Cameron Ward is a dynamic expertise, however he’ll must restrict his turnovers if WSU needs to drag off a giant upset at The Coliseum.

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -24.5 | Total: 51.5

A number of months in the past, most anticipated large stakes for this recreation. Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban had a few of the spiciest offseason drama in latest reminiscence with a disagreement over NIL, amongst different issues. The two declare to have squashed their beef, however that defiant Fisher news convention will likely be on the minds of many because the Aggies and Crimson Tide line up in Tuscaloosa. Texas A&M upset the Tide in College Station final fall however the Aggies are off to a disappointing 3-2 begin this 12 months. Alabama, in the meantime, is 5-0 and as much as No. 1 within the rankings following a convincing win over Arkansas.

Bryce Young, Alabama’s Heisman-winning quarterback, is questionable to play resulting from a shoulder harm sustained within the Arkansas win. Nonetheless, Alabama continues to be a large favourite. That says quite a bit about the place these two packages at the moment stand.

What’s occurred to this point