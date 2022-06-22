Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo placed on leave

Sign up for The Brief, our each day publication that retains readers on top of things on probably the most important Texas news.
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police Chief Pete Arredondo has been placed on administrative leave amid criticism of the regulation enforcement response to the worst college capturing in Texas historical past.
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell introduced the transfer in a news launch Wednesday, simply greater than 4 weeks after the capturing.
Arredondo has come beneath scrutiny for his response to the May 24 capturing at Robb Elementary School, throughout which officers took over an hour to enter the room the place the shooter killed 19 youngsters and two academics.
Anne Marie Espinoza, director of communications and advertising and marketing for the varsity district, wouldn’t affirm if the leave was paid or unpaid.
An lawyer for Arredondo couldn’t instantly be reached for remark Wednesday.
This is a creating story and can proceed to be up to date.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link