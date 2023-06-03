Uvalde police investigate bomb threat at Robb Elementary

The Uvalde Police Department in Texas showed in a social media post that there was once no threat after investigating a bomb threat at Robb Elementary School, the place a deadly mass capturing took place ultimate 12 months. Uvalde police gained a decision on Friday about anyone who had positioned bombs across the college and was once using round with an attack rifle. Upon investigation, more than one first responders, together with more than a few legislation enforcement businesses, Uvalde EMS, and the Uvalde Fire Department, discovered that the world across the college have been cordoned off, and citizens have been instructed of the location. The San Antonio Police Department Bomb Squad was once deployed to behavior a radical seek, however no bombs have been discovered. The Unified Operations Command has given the “all transparent” after the San Antonio Police Department Bomb Squad cleared the world. The neighborhood not too long ago held occasions to honor the nineteen scholars and two lecturers who misplaced their lives at the varsity 365 days in the past.