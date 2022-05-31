Uvalde police, school district officers have stopped cooperating with Texas DPS investigation into Robb Elementary shooting

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

A brand new report from ABC Information alleges that native regulation enforcement departments in Uvalde, Texas are no longer working with state investigators who’re wanting into the response to final week’s mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary that left 19 college students, two lecturers and the suspected gunman lifeless.

“A number of regulation enforcement sources” said that the Uvalde Police Division and the Uvalde Consolidated Unbiased College District police power are “now not cooperating” with the Texas Division of Public Security’s probe into the official timeline of occasions and decision-making of officers on the bottom on the college, in response to ABC’s Josh Margolin and Aaron Katersky.