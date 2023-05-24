Uvalde school shooting 1 year later: Parents search for answers, fight for change



It has been a complete year since a devastating school shooting happened in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of nineteen scholars and two academics. As the neighborhood continues to mourn this tragedy, the households of those that misplaced family members are nonetheless looking for solutions and combating for change to stop equivalent incidents from taking place sooner or later.

CBS News has lately coated this solemn anniversary, interviewing a number of members of the family who shared their grief and expressed their need to peer significant motion happen. The lasting affect of this match nonetheless looms heavy, because the recollections of the ones misplaced proceed to be remembered and commemorated.

Lilia Luciano, the reporter who coated the tale, supplied a heartfelt and empathetic view into the struggles confronted via those households. The ache remains to be contemporary for the ones immediately affected, and the neighborhood as a complete has been shaken via this mindless act of violence.

As we mirror at the anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting, you will need to keep in mind now not most effective those that had been misplaced, but in addition the will for actual change to stop tragedies like this from happening sooner or later. The households suffering from this tragedy are nonetheless combating for that change, and it’s as much as all folks to strengthen them of their efforts.