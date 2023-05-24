It’s been a year since the Uvalde school shooting in Texas that tragically claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. News reports that parents are still searching for answers and fighting for change. Reporter Lilia Luciano spoke with some of the family members who lost loved ones. To stay informed on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, turn on browser notifications.
Uvalde school shooting 1 year later: Parents search for answers, fight for change
