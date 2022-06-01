Uvalde schools police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding to investigators, Texas authorities say

Uvalde, Texas — New revelations are rising about Uvalde faculties Police Chief Peter Arredondo every week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two lecturers at Robb Elementary, CBS Dallas studies.

Arredondo is not responding to requests from investigators for a second interview, in accordance with Texas Division of Public Security Director Steven McCraw.

Legislation enforcement officers mentioned Arredondo did an preliminary interview after the capturing however hasn’t responded to a request remodeled the weekend for an additional one.

It was Arredondo who ordered officers to stay outdoors the classroom the place the gunman was holed up throughout the siege.

Questions are being requested about why Arredondo was able to make that call and why he selected what he did.

Brokers from U.S. Customs and Border Safety finally breached the classroom space and fatally shot the suspect greater than an hour after the capturing began.

Uvalde college district police chief Pete Arredondo, who officers final week recognized because the incident commander throughout the Robb Elementary college mass capturing, was sworn in as a Metropolis Council member on Tuesday, the town’s mayor says. CBS 11 Information



McCraw mentioned throughout the time regulation enforcement was ready to breach the classroom, youngsters pleaded on the cellphone with 911 operators to ship in police.

Arredondo was elected to the Uvalde Metropolis Council on Might 7 and was sworn in Tuesday. “Out of respect for the households who buried their youngsters immediately, and who’re planning to bury their youngsters within the subsequent few days, no ceremony was held,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin mentioned in a press release.

Following studies that Arredondo would not be sworn in, McLaughlin mentioned in a press release on Monday that “there’s nothing within the Metropolis Constitution, Election Code, or Texas Structure that prohibits him from taking the oath of workplace. To our information, we’re at the moment not conscious of any investigation of Mr. Arredondo.”

It wasn’t clear whether or not the regulation permits Arredondo to carry each posts and whether or not he would.

In the meantime Uvalde has begun to bury its useless.

The primary two youngsters who misplaced their lives had been laid to relaxation Tuesday. Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, each 10, had been fourth grade classmates.

A funeral shall be held Wednesday for one of many two lecturers slain within the assault. Irma Garcia shall be buried alongside together with her husband, Joe, who died of a coronary heart assault two days after the capturing. Members of the family say he succumbed to a damaged coronary heart.

The funeral for 10-year-old Jose Flores will even be held Wednesday.