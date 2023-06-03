Uvalde shooting survivors meet Astros | Houston news





12-year-old Miah Cerillo loves putting out together with her buddies, the use of social media, and he or she has a star overwhelm on Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña. However, Miah isn’t like most youngsters her age; she is a survivor of the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting, which took the lives of nineteen of her classmates and two of her lecturers. She known as 911 begging for lend a hand when a gunman entered her school room and started his fatal rampage. Miah’s father, Miguel Cerillo, says that the development nonetheless haunts her, as she can not sleep at midnight and must stay the sunshine on all night time.

Miguel and his circle of relatives are doing the whole thing of their capability to enhance her, together with beginning a fundraiser on GoFundMe for Miah and different survivors to visit Disneyland at the one-year anniversary of the shooting. In addition to her circle of relatives, the Houston Astros have stepped as much as enhance Miah via arranging for her to meet her superstar overwhelm, Peña, whom she refers to as her “husband.” Although Miguel isn’t satisfied in regards to the marriage phase, he is aware of that assembly Peña will put an enormous smile on Miah’s face. Two different survivors from the shooting additionally met with Peña and different Astros avid gamers, adorning the participant’s cleats.

Reporter Anayeli Ruiz has documented the entire occasions on her social media handles:



