Uvalde shooting victim families throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke

EDINBURG — Hours forward of the one deliberate gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde college shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news convention that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken significant sufficient motion on gun management measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two academics.
“I’m speaking directly to moms when I say our babies’ lives are on the ballot,” stated Kimberly Rubio, the mom of 10-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio who was killed throughout the college shooting. “It happened to me, it can happen to you. And this pain, it’ll bring you to your knees.”
She faulted Abbott for not taking motion to limit entry to weapons after assembly with relations who requested him to name a particular session to lift the age for purchasing an assault rifle from 18 to 21. Abbott has stated since that he believes such a change within the legislation can be unconstitutional following current courtroom rulings. However different states, like Florida, have such legal guidelines. Rubio blasted Abbott for increasing gun rights within the state whilst mass shootings have rocked the state in recent times.
“Had Abbott prioritized the lives of his most vulnerable constituents over guns, then I wouldn’t be here today. I would be at home with Lexi,” she stated. “Vote for Beto because a vote for Abbott is a grave mistake.”
About 35 relations boarded a bus from Uvalde on Friday morning to journey 280 miles and practically 5 hours to the news convention in Edinburg, the place the gubernatorial debate can be held. The debate can have no viewers, so the relations will as an alternative watch the occasion at an O’Rourke watch celebration earlier than heading again residence. The families of the Uvalde college shooting victims have been vocal in their advocacy for gun management measures, assembly with lawmakers in Austin and Washington and conserving the problem in news, even 4 months after the shooting.
O’Rourke launched into Abbott for not permitting folks into the controversy and stated he’ll carry a card written by the families with him into the controversy.
“They’re owed the memories of their daughters and sons kept alive forever,” he stated. “And they’re also owed action.”
Gun security is anticipated to be a serious subject throughout the debate. The May shooting at Robb Elementary School remains to be contemporary within the minds of many Texans and O’Rourke, whose residence metropolis of El Paso additionally skilled a mass shooting in 2019, has taken up gun management measures as one in every of his signature marketing campaign points, attacking Abbott over signing permitless carry into legislation final 12 months.
Abbott’s workplace has referred to as on state legislators to convene committee hearings and supply suggestions to forestall future shootings.
O’Rourke was crucial of Abbott for saying in a news convention after the shooting that “it could have been worse” had legislation enforcement not responded promptly. But the legislation enforcement response has subsequently been referred to as into query after investigations by news shops and state officers revealed it took police greater than an hour to breach the room the place the shooter had barricaded himself.
“What did he mean?” Felix Rubio, Lexi’s father, stated throughout the news convention. “I don’t want to know. This November, let’s do what we can and vote Abbott out.”
Gloria Cazares stated her 10-year-old daughter was “massacred” throughout the shooting and stated her household’s requires Abbott to name a particular session to lift the age to purchase assault rifles had gone ignored.
“We’ve asked to raise the age limit to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21. We’ve asked for red flag laws and background checks. In Texas we need someone to advocate for our children and families,” Cazares stated. “We are not going anywhere, we are definitely not done and we are going to vote Abbott out.”
In an announcement, Abbott’s spokeswoman Renae Eze stated the governor remains to be working to help the victims’ families.
“Governor Abbott and First Lady Abbott be a part of all Texans in mourning each single harmless life misplaced that tragic day, and we pray for the families who’re affected by the lack of a beloved one. Governor Abbott visited Uvalde over a number of weeks to satisfy individually with over 30 victims’ families to supply direct help, and each month for the reason that tragedy to make sure they’re receiving all of the sources and support wanted to heal,” she stated.
