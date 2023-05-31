VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits San Antonio facilities

SAN ANTONIO – On Wednesday, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough shall be visiting VA facilities in San Antonio as a part of his national excursion.

One of the stops of McDonough’s excursion shall be on the Northwest San Antonio VA sanatorium, and the discuss with shall be livestreamed on this article ranging from 10:30 a.m. It will have to be famous that delays are conceivable, so in case there is no livestream to be had, please test again at a later time.

During his discuss with, McDonough is predicted to engage with group of workers and veterans and talk about the growth of advantages which are to be had to them via President Joe Biden’s PACT Act.

In addition, McDonough shall be webhosting a press convention on the San Antonio Food Bank at 11:40 a.m. Along with him shall be U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales.