Valentine’s Day gift guide: Gifts for everyone on your list, including last minute gift ideas

Getty Images



Valentine’s Day is Feb 14. Don’t know what to get your sweetheart? Perhaps you’re searching for a Valentine’s Day present for your best friend, or your mom. No matter who you’re shopping for, we’ve found the best Valentine’s Day gifts on the internet that you can get in time for the holiday.

We found romantic gifts for girlfriends and gifts boyfriends will love, including flowers you can buy online and Valentine’s Day jewelry that covers a broad range of price points and tastes.

Your friends and family can be your special Valentines. We have gifts ideas for everyone on your list including dads and brothers as well as moms, sisters and BFFs.

Worried that you’ve waited too long? We also great last minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas and Valentine’s Day gifts you can shop on Amazon — a great option for Amazon Prime members, thanks to Prime’s free two-day shipping.

Keep scrolling to shop our Valentine’s Day gift guide.

Gifts for your girlfriend

We found thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts she’ll actually want. You won’t drop the ball on Valentine’s Day with these heartfelt gifts that fit a variety of budgets.

Keep reading to shop the best Valentine’s Day presents for your girlfriend.

Chloé Eau de Parfum: $108

Sephora



This classic, feminine, romantic perfume is widely loved. It has a floral scent with notes of peony, rose, honey and cedarwood. Find this Chloé perfume (with great staying power) in five bottle sizes.

Chloé Eau de Parfum (1.6 ounce), $108

UrbanStems flower bouquets: $160

UrbanStems



This gorgeous bouquet in a speckled ceramic vase (included) makes a statement with roses, mini calla lilies, lisianthus, ranunculus, snapdragons, solomio bono, delphinium, eryngium, sweet William, Veronica and ruscus. This brand also has Valentine’s Day flowers that can be delivered to her doorstep or yours, if you’d prefer to hand your girlfriend the flowers yourself.

UrbanStems The Love Spell bouquet, $160

Valentine’s Day gifts for her

Whether she’s your partner, daughter, sister mother or best friend, you’re likely seeking a gift to make your loved one feel extra special this Valentine’s Day. CBS Essentials has found some thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

Godiva Valentine’s Day heart assorted chocolate gift box: $35

Godiva



It’s hard to go wrong with a quality box of chocolates. This heart-shaped Godiva chocolate box contains 14 flavors, including a white praliné heart, milk praliné heart and dark ganache heart.

Godiva Valentine’s Day heart assorted chocolate gift box, $35

Gorjana Parker Layering Set: $108

Gorjana



For jewelry that won’t break the bank, check out Gorjana. Their bestselling 18-karat gold-plated Parker layering set works with plenty of looks.

Gorjana Parker Layering Set, $108

Valentine’s Day gifts for your boyfriend

If you’re stumped on what to get your boyfriend for Valentine’s Day, whether it’s your first year together or a celebration of a long-term partnership, CBS Essentials has some ideas. You could upgrade his skincare routine, refresh your boyfriend’s tech, or honor his affection for java with a coffee subscription, plus much more.

These are the best Valentine’s Day gifts for your boyfriend.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream: $33

Has he shown interest in your skincare routine? Then upgrade his toilette with the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, which can be an add-on to other gifts, or stand alone. This best seller for all skin types is gentle and has a light texture.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream (1.7 oz), $33

Trade gift coffee subscription: $60

Trade



Choose from two to 24 bags of coffee for your favorite coffee lover with this gift subscription. Your boyfriend can then choose the frequency at which he’d like to receive these coffees, which are sourced from the nation’s top roasters.

Trade gift coffee subscription (3 bags), $60

Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Wondering what to gift your boyfriend, son or husband for Valentine’s Day 2022? How about some new clothes, tech essentials or a coffee subscription that he’ll appreciate? These are our picks for the best gifts for boyfriends, husbands, brothers, fathers and BFFs.

Unbound Merino winter knit bundle: $300

Unbound Merino



We hate to say it, but winter isn’t over yet. He’ll get good wear out of this itch-free, 100% Merino wool sweater, scarf and hat bundle. Select the color you’d like for each. The hat and scarf are naturally antibacterial and moisture-wicking. The sweater is odor resistant, anti-wrinkle and temperature regulating. Buying this bundle is $30 cheaper than buying each item individually.

Unbound Merino winter knit bundle, $300

Courant Catch:3 Essentials: $80

Courant



He can charge his tech all in one spot on this aesthetically pleasing, Belgian linen wireless charging tray. Choose from three colors. And for a nice personalized touch, add a monogram for an additional $10.

Courant Catch:3 Essentials, $80 (reduced from $100)

Valentine’s Day jewelry

Consider these Valentine’s Day jewelry gift ideas before you even look at another bag of conversation hearts. We found Valentine’s Day jewelry for every budget, including affordable pieces at Amazon and trendy jewelry sets from Madewell and Kendra Scott. Read on to discover fun heart-shaped earrings, matching bracelets and necklaces set with unique stones.

These are the best Valentine’s Day jewelry gift ideas.

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace: $12



Cilili via Amazon



This paperclip chain necklace is plated in 18K gold. The necklace features an eye-catching, enameled heart pendant, which can be ordered in eight different colors.

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace, $12

Kendra Scott beaded Ansley heart gold drop earrings: $120

Kendra Scott



These gorgeous gold and red heart drop earrings feature a red kyocera opal. The lab-grown stone takes 12 to 14 months to produce. The kyocera opal is known for its striking flashes of colored light.

Kendra Scott beaded Ansley heart gold drop earrings, $120

Valentine’s Day flowers for delivery

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and it’s time to pre-order flowers before all the Feb. 14 delivery slots fill up. But what site should you use to order a bouquet for your girlfriend, boyfriend, partner, parent, child or friend?

We found the most gorgeous flowers you can shop online.

The Bouqs Co. Sweet Tea: $79

The Bouqs Co.



The Bouqs Co. arrangements are designed to please a modern eye, as seen in this pink rose bouquet with lilies, anemones and snapdragons. You can purchase a smaller or larger version of it if you’d like, and spend an extra $10 for a vase. Check out all of The Bouqs Co.’s Valentine’s Day arrangements here.

The Bouqs Co. Sweet Tea, $79

Floom Pink Dreams: $90

Floom



Floom offers flower delivery from independent florists around the United States. This bouquet, with white hydrangea, dusty pink roses, white spray roses, scented freesia and pink lisianthus, comes from Flowers by Sabine in Sherman Oaks, California. Find the full Valentine’s Day selection here.

Floom Pink Dreams, $90

Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon

Amazon’s a great place to pick up a last minute Valentine’s Day gift, because you can get two-day shipping on all sorts of romantic and thoughtful gifts. But why procrastinate when you can order a Valentine’s Day gift from Amazon today?

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker: $20

DASH via Amazon



If the way to your Valentine’s heart is through the stomach, a plate of mini heart-shaped waffles could do the trick. Simply whip up a batch of waffle batter, plug in the mini waffle maker to heat, pour the batter over the 4-inch nonstick surface and close the maker. After just a few minutes you’ll have an adorable (and delicious) token of your affection.

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $20

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $139

Casper Sleep via Amazon



This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes, too. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing, neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $139

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts

If you’ve waited one too many days to pick out that perfect box of chocolates or Valentine’s Day jewelry gift, or almost forgot about the Feb. 14 holiday altogether, don’t panic. There are last-minute gifts available that will still arrive in time — and impress. From luxe subscriptions to Amazon Prime finds, your boyfriend or girlfriend will never know of your procrastination or forgetfulness.

These are the best last minute Valentine’s Day gifts.

Gift a Scentbird subscription: Starting at $44

Scentbird



If you’re stumped on what perfume or cologne to pick out for him or her, try a Scentbird subscription. Here’s how it works: 8-milliliter bottles are filled with fragrances from brands such as Marc Jacobs and Versace. That equals about 140 sprays of perfume. Your loved one can test different scents, one bottle a month, without having to commit to a full bottle. Choose from a 3-month, 6-month or 12-month subscription.

Three Scentbird bottles cost less than many full-sized perfumes, at $44. And if you gift a 6-month or 12-month subscription, you’ll even receive one or two free fragrances yourself, respectively. Your loved one will receive an email announcing your subscription gift, so this idea even works if you’ve procrastinated until Valentine’s Day.

Gift a Scentbird subscription, $44+

Book a Cameo message

Cameo



Send them a personalized Valentine’s video message from their favorite celebrity, from Gabby Douglas to Lisa Vanderpump to Kevin from “The Office,” via Cameo. Prices vary depending on the talent. Celebrities will create your Cameo within seven days, or 24 hours for an additional cost.

Book a Cameo

Related content from CBS Essentials: