Van carrying 17 dogs crashes at Florida intersection, police say

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A transport van carrying 17 canine was involved in a crash early Sunday morning consistent with police in Ocala, Florida.

Officers responded to the crash Sunday on the intersection of South Pine Avenue and Southwest Fort King Avenue in Ocala. The van was delivering various kenneled canine “of all sizes” to diverse owners all through the U.S., the Ocala Police Division said in a Fb submit.

Police devised a plan to find a resort that may accommodate every of us and the 17 canine. Then, a motorcade of patrol cars and an ambulance have been assembled to maneuver the animals to the native resort safely until they could uncover one different strategy of transportation the following day.

Authorities said the van was unable to drive due to the harm it sustained all through the crash.

