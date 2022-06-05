Van carrying 17 dogs crashes at Florida intersection, police say

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A transport van carrying 17 canines was concerned in a crash early Sunday morning in keeping with police in Ocala, Florida.
Officers responded to the crash Sunday on the intersection of South Pine Avenue and Southwest Fort King Avenue in Ocala. The van was delivering a number of kenneled canines “of all sizes” to numerous homeowners throughout the U.S., the Ocala Police Division mentioned in a Fb submit.
Police devised a plan to discover a lodge that might accommodate each individuals and the 17 canines. Then, a motorcade of patrol vehicles and an ambulance had been assembled to move the animals to the native lodge safely till they might discover one other technique of transportation the subsequent day.
Authorities mentioned the van was unable to drive as a result of injury it sustained throughout the crash.
No canines had been harmed within the crash. Police mentioned the individuals concerned did undergo any critical accidents.