Van Gogh ‘Sunflower’ painting vandalized: Activists in UK court

The iconic painting, protected by a glass masking, has been cleaned and returned to its place in the gallery.

LONDON, UK — Three local weather activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on expenses of felony injury after protests together with throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in the National Gallery.

Two girls, age 20 and 21, had been charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest on Friday, whereas a 3rd was charged over paint sprayed on a rotating signal on the Metropolitan Police’s headquarters in central London. The three girls pleaded not responsible to felony injury on the Westminster Magistrates’ Court throughout two transient hearings Saturday.

Demonstrators from local weather change protest teams Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, which desires the U.Okay. authorities to halt new oil and gasoline tasks, staged a collection of protests in London on Friday.

Just Stop Oil mentioned activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the Van Gogh oil painting, one of many Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters additionally glued themselves to the gallery wall.

Prosecutor Ola Oyedepo mentioned the pair did not injury the oil painting, which was coated by a glass protecting case, however injury was brought about to the body.

The painting, certainly one of a number of variations of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late Eighties, was cleaned and returned to its place in the National Gallery on Friday afternoon.

District decide Tan Irkam launched the ladies on bail provided that they do not have paint or adhesive substances on them in a public place.

Police mentioned they made some 28 arrests in relation to Friday’s protests, and 25 others had been bailed pending additional investigation.

Just Stop Oil has drawn consideration, and criticism, for concentrating on artworks in museums. In July, activists glued themselves to the body of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.