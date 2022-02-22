Van Jefferson announces fitting name of son who was born on night of Rams’ Super Bowl victory

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson came away from Super Bowl Sunday as a world champion, but he also became a father of three that night. While he was helping his team defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, Jefferson’s wife Samaria was being brought from the stadium to a local hospital to deliver their second child together.

Samaria had one request if she went into labor during the game: don’t tell her husband. So the wide receiver found out the exciting news as he was celebrating the Rams’ victory after the game and was seen being immediately rushed to the hospital to welcome his new bundle of joy.

Jefferson has revealed what the family decided to name their son, and it is very fitting.

“We decided on Champ Jefferson. It’s very fitting. That’s very fitting for the type of situation we just had … ‘Champ’ is like a warrior, and my wife is a warrior, what she did that whole game,” he said.

While announcing Champ Van Jefferson’s name on Instagram live, he reflected on what Feb. 13 means to him.

“It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today. My wife, my son and the Super Bowl,” he said.

Champ was not the only name option they had floating around.

“After he was born, Van walked into the room and he said, ‘I have a great idea for a name: Wynn Jefferson,'” Samaria said. “We’re torn between Wynn and Miles Jefferson.”