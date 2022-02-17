Van Jefferson learns his wife is in labor moments after winning Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson took home more than “win” Sunday night.

Moments after the Rams won the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jefferson was notified on the field that his wife Samaria had gone into labor during the game.

The moment Jefferson learned of the news was captured on video and later shared by the Los Angeles Rams on Twitter.

Watch the moment here.

Jefferson and his wife welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, about two hours after the game.

Ad

In an interview with TODAY, the couple shared the potential name “Wynn” to represent the NFL player’s second victory of Feb. 13, 2022.