Van Jones And Noemi Zamacona Have A Baby

Van Jones is now a proud father of three and he welcomed his youngest child in an unconventional way. The Emmy-Award-winning journalist, 53, recently announced that he and his friend are “conscious co-parents” to a baby girl.

“After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents,” he said via a statement to TMZ. “It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider. “This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as coparenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful, and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support,” Jones added.

TMZ sources confirmed that the mother’s full name is Noemi Zamacona, and noted that she and Van are platonic friends who shared an interest in criminal justice advocacy — for several years. The source added that the two made the decision to have a child together over a “friendly meal.”

“It’s a very modern arrangement. They’re not a couple, but they are a team that wants to raise a kid together.”

Zamacona is reportedly a Monitor at the Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General.

Jones also shares sons Mattai and Cabral with ex-wife Jana Carter, whom he married in 2005. The two split in 2018.

