Vassilev lifts Inter Miami to 2-1 win over Minnesota United

June 26, 2022
FORT LAUDERDALE — Indiana Vassilev got here off the bench and scored two targets within the closing three minutes of regulation to rally Inter Miami CF to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Vassilev took a go from Bryce Duke and scored the equalizer for Inter Miami (6-7-3) within the 87th minute. He added the game-winner within the ninetieth. The targets had been the primary of the season for Vassilev.

Luis Amarilla broke a scoreless tie with a aim within the sixty fifth for Minnesota United (5-8-3).

Miami outshot Minnesota 16-10 with an 8-1 benefit in photographs on aim.

Dayne St. Clair had six saves for Minnesota. Drake Callender completed with no save for Miami.

