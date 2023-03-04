VCA Walk for the Animals – NBC 6 South Florida





If you are looking to get outdoor and reinforce a just right reason, glance no additional than the 2023 VCA Walk for the Animals.

This 12 months, the thirty third annual Walk for the Animals is in Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park at 80 Las Olas Circle in

Fort Lauderdale.

On Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to twelve p.m. you’ll be able to sign up for the biggest fundraiser hosted by way of the Humane Society of Broward County for a one mile stroll round the gorgeous Fort Lauderdale Beach.

For extra information on the stroll or to learn how you’ll be able to get entangled, click on here.