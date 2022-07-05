Vegan Florida mom found guilty of first-degree murder for starving her son

MIAMI – A Florida mom, who says she fed her youngster a vegan weight-reduction plan, has been found guilty of first-degree murder after her youngster died from hunger.

Sheila O’Leary and her husband, Ryan Patrick O’Leary, have been indicted in December 2019 for abusing and neglecting their 4 youngsters.

Their 18-month-old son died of malnutrition and dehydration that very same 12 months.

The couple reportedly informed police they’re vegans and solely eat uncooked vegatables and fruits.

Now, the mom is going through a life sentence with no probability of getting out of jail.

Her sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

Ryan O’Leary is predicted to go to trial later this 12 months.

