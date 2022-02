HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – John William McCain Jr., 50, is currently in the Harris County Jail charged with assault.

Deputies arrested McCain Jr. on Feb. 13 at a home in the 4400 block of FM 1960 Road East. They said he assaulted someone after a verbal altercation.

“John McCain Jr was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with assault. His bond was set at $100 out of County Court 13,” said Constable Mark Herman.