Verdict in “doomsday mom” Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial will be livestreamed, judge rules

The presiding judge dominated on Tuesday that the decision in a extremely publicized homicide trial, which has garnered consideration for its fringe spiritual facets, will be livestreamed. Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

Prosecutors have finished presenting the state’s case towards Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called doomsday mother accused of homicide in the deaths of her kids, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. After being lacking for months, JJ and Tylee have been discovered buried on Daybell’s husband’s assets in Idaho. Vallow Daybell could also be charged with conspiracy to devote homicide in their deaths and the loss of life of her husband’s first spouse, Tammy Daybell. Additionally, she is charged with grand robbery for allegedly receiving Social Security bills on behalf of her kids.

Earlier, Judge Steven Boyce had dominated that there would be no video or are living audio of the trial. However, audio recordings of every day’s complaints had been made to be had by way of the court docket after the of completion of that day’s trial.

The protection additionally rested its case on Tuesday. Vallow Daybell made up our minds to not take the stand, and the protection didn’t name any witnesses.

During the trial, facets of the Daybells’ spiritual ideals that fall out of doors the mainstream Church of Latter-day Saints, of which each have been participants, had been published. Friends have testified that Vallow Daybell referred to a couple other folks as “dark” or “zombies,” pointing out that they have been possessed by way of evil spirits that took over their our bodies. Additionally, she and Chad Daybell stated that they have been married in their previous lives.

Chad Daybell is one by one on trial dealing with homicide and conspiracy fees in the deaths of the 3 people and may face the loss of life penalty. Vallow Daybell could also be dealing with fees in Arizona associated with the loss of life of her fourth husband and JJ’s father, Charles Vallow, who used to be shot by way of her brother Alex Cox.

Both Vallow Daybell and Daybell have entered now not accountable pleas to all fees.