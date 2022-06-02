Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury at this time stated it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit towards his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp bodily and sexually assaulted her on a number of events.

The jury additionally has reached a verdict relating to a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed towards Depp. Heard stated she was defamed when Depp’s lawyer known as her abuse allegations a hoax.

The verdicts had been anticipated to be learn contained in the Virginia courtroom at three p.m. at this time, however the choose despatched the jury again as a result of it had not fully crammed out the decision type. The seven-person civil jury needed to come to a unanimous determination to achieve every verdict. They deliberated for about 12 hours over three days.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public determine representing home abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim towards the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer known as her allegations a hoax. Every accuses the opposite of destroying their profession.

Testimony in the course of the six-week trial has included lurid particulars of their brief and unstable marriage. Heard testified that Depp bodily or sexually assaulted her greater than a dozen instances. Depp stated he by no means struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who bodily attacked him, a number of instances.

Jurors should resolve each claims primarily based on whether or not or not the statements had been made with “precise malice,” that means they knew what they had been saying was false, or had been performing with a reckless disregard for the reality.

Throughout closing arguments, either side advised the jury {that a} verdict of their favor would give their purchasers their lives again.

Depp hasn’t been ready in Virginia for the choice. He’s spent the previous few days on stage, singing and taking part in guitar with Jeff Beck in the UK.