Vermont dad uses excavator as state troopers attempt to arrest his son

An upset father behind the wheel of an excavator took goal at Vermont State Police troopers as they tried to arrest his son. Dramatic sprint got here footage, which state police launched Thursday, exhibits the June 14 incident.

In the video, two troopers attempt to arrest the son, recognized by WCAX as 24-year-old Brandon Tallman, who was wished on assault and housebreaking expenses. While responding to his dad and mom’ home in Hardwick, they “suddenly found themselves in an unexpected and dangerous situation,” state police stated in a post on Facebook.

Last week, two of our troopers found themselves in an unexpected and dangerous situation when they went to a home in Hardwick to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case. The suspect’s parents attempted to hinder the arrest, and ultimately the suspect’s father menaced and attempted to assault the troopers using an excavator. Thankfully, the troopers were unharmed and able to arrest all the parties involved without any injuries. One of our commanders said later: “They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one.” Posted by Vermont State Police on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Tallman’s mom seems to intrude with the arrest, refusing to let go of her son and struggling with officers as they tried to handcuff him.

Meanwhile, his father will get behind the wheel of an excavator parked within the driveway and “menaced and attempted to assault” the troopers with the development gear, state police stated.

Ultimately the troopers had been ready to arrest all three with out accidents, state police stated. WCAX recognized the mom as Amy Tallman and the daddy as Wayne Tallman, 52.

Wayne Tallman was charged with reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official, whereas Amy Tallman faces expenses for impeding an officer, WCAX reported.

