‘Very scary’: Gator spotted in lake near Homestead apartments draws safety concerns – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Residents on the Colony Lakes Apartments in Homestead, Florida are expressing concerns over an alligator that was once spotted swimming in a lake near the place kids and pets typically play. According to them, the huge reptile has been inflicting a large number of misery and worry in the group. Jorge Alonso, some of the witnesses who noticed the alligator, stated that seeing it seize a duck had everybody anxious about its attainable movements.

“Very scary,” stated every other resident who additionally noticed the alligator swimming in the lake this is located inside of their residential complicated on East Mowry Drive.

Arletty Serra, some of the citizens, is worried that the alligator may assault babies or prey on their pets. As a outcome, she is strolling her canine in a close-by space, clear of the lake.

Although control has despatched two letters to the citizens, pointing out that natural world and emergency officers were contacted, they have got additionally stated that until the alligator is out of the water, they’re not able to do so. Therefore, the citizens are hoping for every other strategy to the issue, suggesting that a skilled must be sought to deal with the location.

While the alligator has now not proven any competitive conduct in opposition to folks, citizens are retaining their distance from the reptile.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper on your inbox