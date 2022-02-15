Front Page

Verzuz Gets Dragged Over Monthly Subscription Plan; Swizz Beatz Fixes Issue

February 15, 2022
Al Lindsey
Verzuz did WHAT?

That sound you hear is Verzuz getting dragged straight to Hell after attempting to launch monthly subscription plans for the very free and accessible Instagram event that would no longer happen on the free app.

For reasons unknown, they decided to squeeze $2.99 to $29.99/month out of a free event that started in the living rooms and studios of artists trying to lift spirits during a stressfully uncertain pandemic.

The internet-wide backlash comes ahead of the mildly anticipated battle between Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton who may have only been performing for 17 fans had Swizz Beatz not swooped in to “fix” the issue.

In an Instagram post, the Verzuz co-owner said the battle would be on Instagram as usual while implying that decisions were made without his approval despite his involvement in every aspect of the production.

“See y’all rite here tonight on insta @verzuztv 😂⚡️ Who y’all rocking with @anthonyhamiltonofficial or @musiqsoulchild ? You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com . I was out the country don’t ask me who did it 😂 it’s fixed 🤷🏽‍♂️ bless up 🙏🏽 love y’all ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Since then, Verzuz’s official Instagram page deleted the “THIS VERZUZ WILL NOT BE ON IG” messaging from the flyer for tonight’s battle between Musiq and Anthony Hamilton.

However, there’s been no official update about Instagram on the page despite what Swizz said and seemingly no changes to the subscription plans. In fact, there’s still a link where you can purchase something called a TrillerVerzPass that would allow you to watch the battle on the Triller app, not Instagram.

A TrillerVerzPass would cost you $2.99/month for unlimited access to premium TrillerVerz boxing, Verzuz events, and other vs. a $29.99/month TrillerPass that includes a special selection of premium boxing, music events and Triller access.

What Verzuz would you actually pay to see? Do you plan on signing up for a free 14-day trial to see Musiq Verzuz Anthony Hamilton? Tell us down below and peep the hilariously messy Twitter backlash on the flip.

“I got Babyface, Ms. Patti & Ms. Gladys, EWF & the Isleys, Jadakiss rapping his ass off…all for free. Stop playing in my face!” – FOR. FREE.

“You charging me to watch an unorganized #Verzuz battle with technical difficulties, Ciroc and Doritos ?!

DEFUND IT.” – *cackles*





