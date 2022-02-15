Verzuz Gets Dragged Over Monthly Subscription Plan; Swizz Beatz Fixes Issue

Verzuz did WHAT?

How #Verzuz look trying to pull a pay-per-view a day before the battle pic.twitter.com/2M2DMQVu8r — Bilbo Swaggins (@FranciskoMayne) February 15, 2022

That sound you hear is Verzuz getting dragged straight to Hell after attempting to launch monthly subscription plans for the very free and accessible Instagram event that would no longer happen on the free app.

So, THIS is the #Verzuz that they decided to start their bullshit, huh? Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton are gonna be singing to themselves! Bless. pic.twitter.com/e8Y26WhZXF — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) February 15, 2022

For reasons unknown, they decided to squeeze $2.99 to $29.99/month out of a free event that started in the living rooms and studios of artists trying to lift spirits during a stressfully uncertain pandemic.

The internet-wide backlash comes ahead of the mildly anticipated battle between Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton who may have only been performing for 17 fans had Swizz Beatz not swooped in to “fix” the issue.

In an Instagram post, the Verzuz co-owner said the battle would be on Instagram as usual while implying that decisions were made without his approval despite his involvement in every aspect of the production.

“See y’all rite here tonight on insta @verzuztv 😂⚡️ Who y’all rocking with @anthonyhamiltonofficial or @musiqsoulchild ? You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com . I was out the country don’t ask me who did it 😂 it’s fixed 🤷🏽‍♂️ bless up 🙏🏽 love y’all ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Since then, Verzuz’s official Instagram page deleted the “THIS VERZUZ WILL NOT BE ON IG” messaging from the flyer for tonight’s battle between Musiq and Anthony Hamilton.

However, there’s been no official update about Instagram on the page despite what Swizz said and seemingly no changes to the subscription plans. In fact, there’s still a link where you can purchase something called a TrillerVerzPass that would allow you to watch the battle on the Triller app, not Instagram.

– pay for Verzuz? during Black History Month? pic.twitter.com/mOODQOKajO — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) February 15, 2022

A TrillerVerzPass would cost you $2.99/month for unlimited access to premium TrillerVerz boxing, Verzuz events, and other vs. a $29.99/month TrillerPass that includes a special selection of premium boxing, music events and Triller access.

What Verzuz would you actually pay to see? Do you plan on signing up for a free 14-day trial to see Musiq Verzuz Anthony Hamilton?