Texas

Veteran discharged before repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” still struggling to clear records

May 30, 2023
BC_Reporter

Former Air Force officer Steve Marose, who was discharged in the 1980s after pleading guilty to sodomy charges, is still facing challenges in clearing his record of the convictions, even after the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” News reporter Jim Axelrod covers Marose’s story. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out, turn them on now.

