Veteran journalist in Mexico Marco Aurelio Ramirez shot dead

There is mounting public outrage in Mexico over the alarming frequency of targeted killings of journalists. On May 23, Marco Aurelio Ramirez, a 69-year-old journalist and former local official, was shot dead in broad daylight as he left his home in the town of Tehuacan. Ramirez had worked for numerous media outlets over the course of his career. The press freedom organization Article 19 tweeted that he had also worked for the mayor’s office in Tehuacán in 2018 and had recently been practicing law and collaborating with the media. An investigation into his murder has been opened by the prosecutor’s office.

The Mexican branch of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for a swift and transparent investigation into Ramirez’s murder to determine whether it was related to his work as a municipal official or a journalist. RSF warns that more than 150 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 2000, with the majority of these murders going unpunished. Officials’ collusion with organized crime poses a grave threat to journalists’ safety and undermines the entire judicial system in Mexico. Journalists who report on sensitive political stories or crime, particularly at the local level, are frequently warned, threatened, and then killed. Last year was one of the deadliest on record for Mexican journalists, making the country the most dangerous for reporters outside of a war zone. In April, RSF called for Mexican authorities to reopen the investigation into the unsolved murder of Regina Martinez, a reporter who was found strangled in her home in 2012.



